Premarket Movers Wednesday - fuboTV, Lemonade, Wendy's
Stock futures were lower Wednesday as investors awaited inflation data amid worries that higher price pressures could hamper the U.S. economic recovery.
Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Wednesday.
1. FuboTV FUBO | Up 22.52%
Shares of fuboTV (FUBO) - Get Report soared in premarket trading Wednesday after the sports streaming company reported that revenue more than doubled in the first quarter and it boosted its guidance.
2. Unity Software U | Up 4.98%
Shares of Unity Software (U) - Get Report advanced early Wednesday after the company reported a 41% increase in first-quarter revenue and also raised its guidance.
3. Electronic Arts EA | Up 1.59%
Shares of Electronic Arts (EA) - Get Report rose ahead of the bell after the videogame company reported better-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter adjusted earnings and revenue.
The company also issued an upbeat annual forecast, saying it expects pandemic-related momentum to continue.
4. Lemonade LMND | Down 6.61%
Shares of Lemonade (LMND) - Get Report dropped in premarket trading Wednesday after the online insurance company said it expects current-quarter revenue less than analysts' projections.
Lemonade matched forecasts with a first-quarter loss of 81 cents a share, while revenue exceeded estimates.
5. Wendy's WEN | Up 5.26%
Wendy's (WEN) - Get Report was rising more than 5% in premarket trading after the fast-food chain reported quarterly earnings and sales that beat analysts' forecasts and raised its outlook for the year amid expectations of a post-pandemic rebound.
