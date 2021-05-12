Premarket Movers Wednesday - fuboTV, Lemonade, Wendy's

Stock futures were lower Wednesday as investors awaited inflation data amid worries that higher price pressures could hamper the U.S. economic recovery.

Dow Futures Extend Slump as Inflation Fears Linger: CPI Data in Focus

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Wednesday.

1. FuboTV FUBO | Up 22.52%

Shares of fuboTV (FUBO) - Get Report soared in premarket trading Wednesday after the sports streaming company reported that revenue more than doubled in the first quarter and it boosted its guidance.

2. Unity Software U | Up 4.98%

Shares of Unity Software (U) - Get Report advanced early Wednesday after the company reported a 41% increase in first-quarter revenue and also raised its guidance.

3. Electronic Arts EA | Up 1.59%

Shares of Electronic Arts (EA) - Get Report rose ahead of the bell after the videogame company reported better-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter adjusted earnings and revenue.

The company also issued an upbeat annual forecast, saying it expects pandemic-related momentum to continue.

4. Lemonade LMND | Down 6.61%

Shares of Lemonade (LMND) - Get Report dropped in premarket trading Wednesday after the online insurance company said it expects current-quarter revenue less than analysts' projections.

Lemonade matched forecasts with a first-quarter loss of 81 cents a share, while revenue exceeded estimates.

5. Wendy's WEN | Up 5.26%

Wendy's (WEN) - Get Report was rising more than 5% in premarket trading after the fast-food chain reported quarterly earnings and sales that beat analysts' forecasts and raised its outlook for the year amid expectations of a post-pandemic rebound.

