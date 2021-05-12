TheStreet home
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Premarket Movers Wednesday - fuboTV, Lemonade, Wendy's

Stocks moving in premarket trading Wednesday include fuboTV, Unity Software, Electronic Arts, Lemonade and Wendy's.
Author:
Publish date:

Stock futures were lower Wednesday as investors awaited inflation data amid worries that higher price pressures could hamper the U.S. economic recovery.

Dow Futures Extend Slump as Inflation Fears Linger: CPI Data in Focus

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Wednesday.

1. FuboTV FUBO | Up 22.52%

Shares of fuboTV  (FUBO) - Get Report soared in premarket trading Wednesday after the sports streaming company reported that revenue more than doubled in the first quarter and it boosted its guidance.

2. Unity Software U | Up 4.98%

Shares of Unity Software  (U) - Get Report advanced early Wednesday after the company reported a 41% increase in first-quarter revenue and also raised its guidance.

3. Electronic Arts EA | Up 1.59%

Shares of Electronic Arts  (EA) - Get Report rose ahead of the bell after the videogame company reported better-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter adjusted earnings and revenue. 

The company also issued an upbeat annual forecast, saying it expects pandemic-related momentum to continue.

4. Lemonade LMND | Down 6.61%

Shares of Lemonade  (LMND) - Get Report dropped in premarket trading Wednesday after the online insurance company said it expects current-quarter revenue less than analysts' projections.

Lemonade matched forecasts with a first-quarter loss of 81 cents a share, while revenue exceeded estimates.

5. Wendy's WEN | Up 5.26%

Wendy's  (WEN) - Get Report was rising more than 5% in premarket trading after the fast-food chain reported quarterly earnings and sales that beat analysts' forecasts and raised its outlook for the year amid expectations of a post-pandemic rebound.

Gas Shortages, Inflation, FuboTV and Bumble - 5 Things You Must Know

Tags
terms:
InvestingStocks
U.S. Inflation Expectations Flatten in February
INVESTING

April Core Inflation Rises At Fastest Pace Since 1981; Dow Futures Tumble

6. VMWare
INVESTING

VMWare Names New CEO, Sees Revenue Beating Consensus

Quantumscape Lead
INVESTING

QuantumScape Down, Reports Wider-Than-Expected Loss

ARK Invest Lead
JIM CRAMER

Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: How to Diversify Your Portfolio

New York Stock Exchange Lead
INVESTING

Dow Futures Slump Amid Renewed Inflation Fears Following April CPI Data

Amazon Lead
INVESTING

Amazon Scores Court Victory in $303 Million EU Tax Case

FuboTV Lead
INVESTING

FuboTV Soars After Streaming Group Posts Record Revenue, Lifts Outlook

Lumentum Stock Slides After Rare Analyst Cut of Apple Supplier, to Equal Weight
INVESTING

Lumentum Misses Revenue Forecast, Apple Supplier Issues Soft Guidance