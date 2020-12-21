TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

FuboTV Soars on Report It's Examining Exclusive Sports Content Deals

FuboTV reportedly is looking to get into live sports streaming through exclusive partnerships.
Author:
Publish date:

Shares of media streaming network fuboTV  (FUBO) - Get Report jumped 25% Monday following a report that said the company was looking to form exclusive partnership deals for live sports offerings. 

FuboTV shares have jumped about 340% year to date, pushing its market capitalization to nearly $6 billion, according to Factset, despite expectations the company would lose money in its current quarter with full-year revenue estimates at under $250 million. 

"I don't think it's unreasonable for us to think about that [sports partnerships] going forward," fuboTV CEO David Gandler told Axios on the Voices of Wall Street podcast. 

FuboTV went public earlier this year, trading under the ticker FUBO. Shares were up 25.22% to $49.16 in trading Monday.. 

The company, a TV streaming platform focusing on sports, has a range of offerings but could get into the lucrative live television sector which is dominated by legacy broadcast networks willing to pay a premium for live sports. 

ESPN, for example, pays nearly $2 billion each season for the rights to broadcast the NFL's Monday Night Football game. Fox pays about $1.2 billion per season, while NBC and CBS pay $1.1 billion and $1 billion, respectively, for broadcast rights. 

FuboTV shares jumped last week after analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on the stock with an outperform rating and $40 price target. 

Last month, the company jumped after reporting that third-quarter revenue rose 47% to $61.2 million, higher than analysts' forecasts of  $54.3 million. Subscription revenue rose 64% to $53.4 million and advertising revenue well more than doubled to $7.5 million. 

Stock Market Traders Lead
MARKETS

Dow Posts Solid Gains as Stocks Come Off Lows Amid Virus Worries

Microsoft Says Commitment To Chinese Users Remains Unchanged After Updating Terms Of Service
INVESTING

Microsoft's Reported Plans to Design Its Own CPUs: 5 Thoughts

santa-claus-rally-in-stocks-is-alive-for-now
VIDEO

Jim Cramer Believes in Vaccines and Santa Rallies This Holiday Season

Stock Market Lead
INVESTING

Buy or Sell Stocks Now? Let's Look at the S&P 500

New Year's Eve 2021
INVESTING

Best Stocks to Buy in 2021 by Sector

GameStop Reports Sharp Decline in Holiday Sales
INVESTING

Chewy Co-Founder Cohen Takes 13% Stake in GameStop

Jim Cramer: If You're Concerned About Visa's Run, Check Out Global Payments
INVESTING

Fidelity National-Global Payments Merger Talks Said to Falter

Tech Earnings, Dell Gets Dumped
INVESTING

Dell Is Citi's Top Tech Hardware Pick for 2021