TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

FuboTV Drops After BMO Downgrade on Valuation

FuboTV was downgraded to market perform at BMO Capital due to the streaming company's valuation after recent gains.
Author:
Publish date:

FuboTV  (FUBO) - Get Report lost ground Wednesday after the streaming-TV platform was downgraded to market perform from outperform by a BMO Capital analyst who raised concern about the company's valuation following its recent gains.

Shares of the New York company at last check were down 12% at $54.80. On Tuesday, they'd leaped 25%.

Analyst Daniel Salmon also raised his share-price target for the company to $50 from $33, saying the move reflected higher streaming comparable valuations and FuboTV's expanded distribution opportunities, which he says could push subscriber estimates upward.

The analyst added, however, that while FuboTV offers a more promising path to profitability than most new investors expect, ”secular tailwinds" and recent execution are reflected in the stock at its current levels.

Salmon said the new target implies downside from the company's close on Tuesday, but “this is more a reflection of recent volatility than an incrementally negative view.”

The downgrade comes just one day after the company was the subject of an extremely bullish note from analysts at Needham.

Needham maintained its buy rating and doubled its price target on FuboTV to $60 a share. The move came after the company's market value nearly quintupled since it was first listed on the New York Stock Exchange in October.

On Monday, the company's shares soared on a report that fuboTV is examining exclusive sports content deals. 

FuboTV shares also jumped last week after analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage of the stock with an outperform rating and $40 price target. 

Last month, the company said third-quarter revenue rose 47% to $61.2 million, beating Wall Street's call for $54.3 million.

Formula One Amazon Lead
INVESTING

Formula One in Talks to Show Grand Prix Races on Amazon

In-Home HIV Test Is Game Changer, Says OraSure CEO
INVESTING

OraSure Collection Device Cleared by FDA for Covid Testing

Maximizing Tax Deductions for the Business Use of Your Car
Sponsored Story

Maximizing Tax Deductions for the Business Use of Your Car

FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Stock Higher Ahead of Q3 Results
INVESTING

Clean Energy Fuels, FuelCell Climb on Stimulus Package Funding

Types of Tax Preparers
Sponsored Story

Guide to the 4 Types of Tax Preparers

Chinese Start-up Everest Medicines Raises US$310 Million In Series C Round To Fund Development Of Drugs Pipeline
INVESTING

Supernus Up on Report of Progress With ADHD Treatment

5 Issues Facing FAANG in 60 Seconds
INVESTING

20 Realistic Tech Predictions for 2021 (Part Two)

Best of RealMoney
INVESTING

5 Best Stories on Real Money: Cramer's 5 Rules, Predicting Tops