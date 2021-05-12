5 Top Stock Gainers Wednesday: FuboTV, Domino's, Second Sight

FuboTV, Domino's Pizza, Second Sight Medical Products, Diageo and Newtek Business Services are five top stock gainers for Wednesday.

Stocks were falling Wednesday for a third consecutive session after consumer prices in the U.S. jumped in April by the most since 2009.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market on Wednesday:

1. FuboTV | Increase 13%

FuboTV (FUBO) - Get Report climbed after the online sports TV streaming platform posted strong gains in subscribers and revenue in the first quarter, helped by cord-cutting trends that drove a top-line beat of analysts' estimates.

Revenue totaled $119.7 million compared with estimates of $103.6 million.

2. Domino's Pizza | Increase 2.1%

Domino's Pizza (DPZ) - Get Report shares traded at an all-time high Wednesday amid reports that activist investor Bill Ackman has taken a position in the country's largest pizza delivery chain.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Ackman's Pershing Square Capital had taken a 6% stake in Domino's.

3. Second Sight Medical Products | Increase 35.2%

Shares of Second Sight Medical Products (EYES) - Get Report, which develops technology to help the visually impaired, jumped after the company reported progress with its Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis.

Jessy Dorn, vice president of clinical and scientific research at Second Sight, called the results "promising."

4. Diageo | Increase 3.1%

Diageo (DEO) - Get Report was showing some spirit after the owner of Johnny Walker Red and Guinness started the second part of its capital-return plan of up to 1 billion pounds (about $1.41 billion).

The company also expected to buy back shares starting Wednesday, after pausing last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

5. Newtek Business Services | Increase 10.3%

Newtek Business Services (NEWT) - Get Report was advancing after the asset management company reported quarterly net investment income of $15.2 million, or 68 cents a share, compared with a loss of $300,000, or 1 cent a share, a year ago.

The company's board also declared a second-quarter cash dividend of 70 cents a share.