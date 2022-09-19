Frozen Meals Sold at Walmart, Target Face Recall

The search for convenient and appealing foods to prepare quickly at home has a long history.

And the world has come a long way from frozen TV dinners in aluminum trays.

Among the more popular ways now for people to get easily prepared meals are frozen bowls of entrees from a variety of cultures and traditions.

One such product is a Healthy Choice Power Bowl, Korean-Style Beef .

However, a miscue at a manufacturing facility has now led to a recall of the product, which is sold at Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT) among other places.

The affected bowls, which were manufactured on July 22, have been recalled due to misbranding and undeclared allergen issues.

The bowls contain milk, a known allergen, which isn’t declared on the label, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The product is made by Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition, based in Harlingen, Texas.

The frozen products are labeled as Korean-Style Beef, but contain a chicken sausage and pepper product, which contains milk, according to the statement.

The packages are described as: 9.25-oz. cartons labeled as “Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Korean-Style Beef” with lot code “5246220320” and a “best if used by” date of 04-18-2023, according to the FSIS.

About 22,000 pounds of frozen beef products were affected.

Both Walmart and Target carry the recall notice on their recalls web pages.

Customers are urged to check their freezers and either throw out or return the products for a refund.

No injuries have been reported.

The problem was discovered when the producing establishment notified FSIS that it had received consumer complaints that the bowls contained a chicken-based product, according to the FSIS.