Stock futures were lower Friday amid the continued retail-trading frenzy on Wall Street.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Friday.

1. Johnson & Johnson JNJ | Down 3.9%

Health-care giant Johnson & Johnson said Friday that its developing coronavirus vaccine has a 72% efficacy rate in U.S. trials, a lower-than-expected result that sent its shares lower.

Its one-shot vaccine, which does not require storage at extremely low temperatures, provided a 66% protection rate for patients suffering moderate to severe forms of the coronavirus following a large-scale global trial.

Infectious-disease expert Anthony Fauci said the data are complex but still indicate a strong result.

2. Eli Lilly LLY | Up 3.2%

Eli Lilly (LLY) - Get Report shares traded higher Friday after the drugmaker posted fourth-quarter earnings that exceeded Wall Street estimates, in part because of the sale of its coronavirus antibody treatment.

Lilly reported sales of $871 million for bamlanivimab, its monoclonal antibody treatment for covid-19, Bloomberg reported.

The Indianapolis company posted adjusted earnings of $2.75 a share, ahead of the Street consensus forecast of $2.32 a share. Group revenue rose 22% from a year earlier to $7.44 billion.

3. Caterpillar CAT | Up 0.8%

Caterpillar (CAT) - Get Report stock was higher in premarket trading after the heavy-equipment giant posted fourth-quarter earnings that beat analysts' expectations. Factors included widened profit margins as well as a boost in Asia sales.

Caterpillar posted adjusted earnings of $2.12 a share, 20% down from the year-earlier period but ahead of analysts' estimates of $1.49 a share.

4. Chevron CVX | Down 1.9%

Shares of Chevron (CVX) - Get Report were lower Friday after the oil major posted a surprise fourth-quarter loss of $665 million and missed analysts' estimates. Revenue fell 31% to $25.2 billion from $36.3 billion.

Chevron posted an adjusted loss of 1 cent a share, lower than a profit of $1.49 a share in the year-ago period. Analysts' were expecting a profit of 7 cents a share on revenue of $26.3 billion.

5. Honeywell HON | Down 2.4%

Shares of Honeywell (HON) - Get Report dropped Friday despite the company reporting fourth-quarter adjusted earnings and sales that beat analysts’ forecasts.

Honeywell posted net income of $1.36 billion, or $1.94 a share, lower than the $1.59 billion, or $2.16 a share, of the year-ago period. On an adjusted basis, the company earned $2.07 a share, above the $2 a share expected by analysts polled by FactSet.

Sales dropped 6% to $8.9 billion from $9.5 billion in the year-ago period but were above analysts’ forecasts of $8.4 billion.

Honeywell provides technology solutions for fields including aerospace, construction, safety and specialty materials.