IBM, Intel, Seagate, Schlumberger - Friday's Premarket Movers

Stocks moving in premarket trading Friday include IBM, Intel, Schlumberger and Seagate.
Stock futures dropped Friday as investors considered that getting back to business as usual might take longer than they'd hoped as coronavirus-infection numbers spike.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Friday.

1. IBM IBM | Down 8.4%

Shares of IBM  (IBM) - Get Report fell after the tech giant posted fourth-quarter revenue that did not exceed Wall Street expectations and fell 6% to $20.4 billion. The numbers marred an otherwise solid first year for the cloud-focused computer group under new Chief Executive Arvind Krishna.

2. Intel INTC | Down 4.7%

Shares of Intel  (INTC) - Get Report dropped even after the chipmaker topped fourth-quarter-earnings forecasts but provided few details on its manufacturing strategy under new Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger. 

The company said it would outsource more chip production. That's a shift from Intel’s traditional reliance on its own factories to make its most-advanced chips.

3. Ford F | Down 0.5%

Shares of Ford  (F) - Get Report fell Friday after the automaker said it would spend an estimated $610 million to recall 3 million older vehicles due to potentially dangerous airbags.

4. Seagate Technology STX | Down 4.3%

Shares of Seagate  (STX) - Get Report traded lower Friday even after the disk-drive maker reported fiscal-second-quarter profit and sales ahead of analysts' expectations and provided third-quarter guidance in line with Wall Street estimates.

5. Intuitive Surgical ISRG | Down 1.9%

Intuitive Surgical  (ISRG) - Get Report stock slumped lower despite an increase in profit and sales reported for the fourth quarter. Procedure volume rose 6% for its da Vinci robotic surgical systems, offset by fewer system placements as patients put off elective surgeries due to the pandemic.

6. Schlumberger SLB | Down 1.8%

Shares of Schlumberger  (SLB) - Get Report fell even after the oil-services company topped profit forecasts, and beat revenue expectations for the first time in four quarters. Net income rose to $374 million, or 27 cents a share, from $333 million, or 24 cents a share, in the year-ago period.

