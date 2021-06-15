TheStreet home
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Freeport McMoRan Shares Slide as Copper Prices Slump to 7-Week Lows

A crackdown on commodity speculation from China, as well as slumping imports, has copper trading at a seven-week low.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Freeport-McMoRan  (FCX) - Get Report shares slumped lower Tuesday as copper prices sunk to the lowest levels in nearly two months 

Copper prices, which reached all-time highs last month amid a surge in global commodity prices and speedy accelerations in manufacturing and industrial output in China, have been falling notably over the past two weeks amid concerns over a crackdown on speculators from Beijing.

A decade-high surge in producer price inflation in China, the world's biggest importer, was also followed by data showing back-to-back declines in monthly imports, adding further downward pressure to copper, which traded a seven-week low of $9,580 per ton Tuesday on the London Metals Exchange. 

Traders are also noting that Senate lawmakers a pushing a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill - spread out over eight years - that is much lower than President Joe Biden's initial $2.3 trillion target. 

 CEO Richard Adkerson told investors in April that a combination of rising demand, scarcity of new supplies point to large impending structural deficits, supporting much higher copper prices than previously anticipated", adding that the miner is "notably well positioned to benefit from these fundamentals, a leading responsible large-scale producer of copper."

Freeport-McMoRan nudged its full-year cooper production targets higher last month, to 3.8 billion tons this year and 4.4 billion in 2022.

"It is becoming increasingly more challenging and costly for our industry to develop supplies to meet the dramatically increasing demand for copper," Adkerson said. "And our team literally loves where our Freeport is situated in this environment."

Freeport-McMoRan shares were marked 2.2% lower in pre-market trading Tuesday to indicate an opening bell price of $38.60 each, a move that would still leave the stock with a year-to-date gain of around 48.5%.

Boeing Lead
INVESTING

Boeing Gains as U.S., EU Move to End 17-Year Dispute Over Aircraft Subsidies

Sage Therapeutics Lifts Investor Spirits With Sliver of Depression Drug Data
INVESTING

Sage Therapeutics Plunges After Depression Drug-Trial Results

New York Stock Exchange Lead
INVESTING

Dow Futures Steady Into Fed Meeting: Boeing Gains on Trade Dispute Hopes

Boeing Lead
MARKETS

Boeing, MicroStrategy, Corsair, Federal Reserve: 5 Things You Must Know

18 la rochelle france sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

Ditch the Crowds at One of These 25 Emerging Destinations

ev electric charge road drive bmw shutterstock
PERSONAL FINANCE

How to Buy an Electric Car and Get the Best Deal

Bitcoin Rides Wave With Gold As Covid-19 Relief Cash Unleashed By Central Banks Sparks Search For Speculative And Safe Haven Assets
INVESTING

MicroStrategy Boosts Reign as Biggest Corporate Bitcoin Holder

CPI Consumer Price Index Grocery Shopping Lead
JIM CRAMER

Cramer's Mad Money Recap: FAANG, Microsoft, PayPal