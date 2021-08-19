August 19, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
What Is a Commodities Supercycle?
What Is a Commodities Supercycle?
Publish date:

Freeport McMoRan, Mining Stocks Fall on Lower Pricing, China Demand

Freeport McMoRan, Vale and other mining stocks fall as metals prices sink, Chinese steel demand wanes and the Fed may taper soon.
Author:

Mining stocks, such as Freeport McMoRan  (FCX) - Get Report and Vale  (VALE) - Get Report, fell on Thursday as metals prices are sinking, Chinese steel demand is waning and the Federal Reserve may curb bond purchases soon.

The Bloomberg Commodity Index recently stood at 91.68, down 2%, and earlier hit a six-week low.

BMO analyst Jackie Przybylowski said mining fundamentals are behind the stock decline, according to Bloomberg.

“Second-quarter earnings raised more questions than they solved about the ability of many companies to hit full-year guidance targets, the stability and predictability of capital returns to shareholders, and even the outlooks for commodity prices,” she said.

Jefferies analyst Christopher LaFemina offered a positive take going forward. “Our base-case assumption is that the current soft patch is followed by a recovery in demand later this year or in early 2022, and the copper price will materially increase as a result,” he said according to Bloomberg.

TheStreet Recommends

Stock Ideas: a Fashion Retailer and a SPAC: Real Money

Freeport, Glencore  (GLNCY) , First Quantum  (FQVLF)  and Antofagasta  (ANFGF)  should reap the rewards of higher copper prices, he said.

But the near term isn’t so great, RBC analyst Sam Crittenden wrote, according to Bloomberg. Until demand for iron ore improves in China, prices might continue to slump, as China’s inventory remains high, and supply is on track to ascend, he said.

Freeport recently traded at $31.79, down 6%; Vale at $18.14, down 6%; Glencore at $8.34, down 4%; and First Quantum at $17.97, down 7%.

As for the Fed, comments from its officials have sparked speculation a tapering of economic stimulus is coming this year, which could shrink demand for metals.

17. Synopsys
INVESTING

Synopsys Stock Advances After Adjusted Earnings Beat Estimates

NYSE Trader Lead
MARKETS

S&P 500 Turns Higher and Dow Dips on Fed Taper Talk and Growth Concerns

Despegar Lead
INVESTING

Despegar.com Jumps as Travel to Mexico, Colombia Recovers

Bath & Body Works Lead
INVESTING

Bath & Body Works Stock Jumps as Analysts Cheer Earnings

Inovalon Holdings Lead
INVESTING

Inovalon Stock Jumps on $41-Share Bid From Two Private-Equity Firms

Macy's Lead
INVESTING

Macy's Stock Surges After Smashing Earnings Forecast, Reinstating Dividend

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Lead
INVESTING

Sonoma Pharma Stock Soars on New Dental Products Launch

34. Illumina Inc. (ILMN)
INVESTING

Illumina Stock Stumbles on Analysts Reaction to Grail Deal