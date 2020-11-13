TheStreet
Freddie Mac CEO David Brickman Resigns

Michael Hutchins, currently Freddie Mac’s executive vice president of investments and capital markets, will act as interim president.
Freddie Mac  (FMCC)  shares fell Friday after the government-sponsored mortgage agency announced that CEO David Brickman resigned Monday, effective Jan. 8.

The company didn’t offer a reason for his departure. 

Freddie Mac shares traded down 2.29% on Friday to $1.71. The stock has slumped 43% this year amid the economic downturn. Home prices have soared, however, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

Michael Hutchins, currently Freddie Mac’s executive vice president of investments and capital markets, will act as interim president of the company, effective Monday. Hutchins, 64, will also continue with his previous responsibilities.

The company’s board will soon begin a search for a new CEO.

In September, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said rules governing Freddie and its fellow government-sponsored mortgage agency Fannie Mae  (FNMA)  will soon change.

Mnuchin said that an agreement between the Treasury and Federal Housing Finance Agency was being worked on that will end the profit sweep that prohibits the companies from making a profit.

"We think now is the time to recapitalize them, make them stronger, and make sure that taxpayers aren't at risk and eventually raise third-party capital so that we restructure them and that in another housing downturn taxpayers are not at risk," Mnuchin said.

The Trump administration last week unveiled its plan to reform the housing finance system. Those plans included ending the conservatorship of Fannie and Freddie 11 years after the housing crisis led to the financial crisis that precipitated the last recession.

Fannie and Freddie received nearly $200 billion in taxpayer bailout money during the 2008 financial crisis.

