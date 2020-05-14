France's Health Minister says the country will do "everything necessary" to ensure fair and equal access to any potential coronavirus vaccine.

Sanofi SA (SNY) - Get Report, the french drugmaker that could develop the world's first coronavirus vaccine, was caught in a political maelstrom Thursday as officials spar over who may receive the first doses of any potential treatment.

Sanofi CEO Paul Hudson, a British national, told Bloomberg News Wednesday that Americans would likely receive the first batch of U.S.-produced vaccines, given that the effort is being partly-funded by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) of the U.S. Health Department.

French officials, however, have called such prioritization 'unacceptable", arguing the Paris-based group has been the recipient of billions of euros in research credits funded by French taxpayers.

"It would of course be unacceptable for us if there were to be a privileged access for this or that country under pretext of a pecuniary motive, especially in the current context," said France's Deputy Economy Minister, Agnes Pannier-Runacher, during a radio interview Thursday. "The head of Sanofi's French division confirmed to me that a vaccine would be available in every country and, obviously, to the French as well, not least because it has production capacity in France".

Sanofi's U.S.-listed shares were marked 2.1% lower in pre-market trading Thursday to indicate an opening bell price of $47.30 each.

Sanofi has been working with Britain's GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) - Get Report, along with funding from BARDA, on COVID-19 vaccine candidates the pair hope will be ready by next year.

Hudson told Bloomberg that the U.S. government has "the right to the largest pre-order" of the vaccine "because it's invested in taking the risk", while the company added that it's in talks with EU officials and "exploring similar measures that could expedite both vaccines development and access to the European population."

"We have always been committed in these unprecedented circumstances to make our vaccine accessible to everyone," the company said in a statement.

France's Health Minister, Olivier Veran, told French television Thursday that "once we have a vaccine, we will do everything necessary so that the French, Europeans and the entire planet can benefit."