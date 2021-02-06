Fox Cancels Lou Dobbs

Ardent Trump supporter’s ouster follows $2.7 billion defamation suit against Fox, Dobbs and other hosts over bogus election fraud claims.

Fox Business has canceled host Lou Dobbs, an ardent supporter of former president Donald Trump, in the wake of a $2.7 billion defamation suit against the host, other Fox personalities, two of former president Trump’s lawyers and the network.

The move ending the host's show, Lou Dobbs Tonight, came just a day after voting-machine company Smartmatic filed suit over repeated bogus claims by Dobbs and others that the company participated in a conspiracy to cheat Donald Trump out of a re-election victory.

The suit, filed in New York State Supreme Court, a trial court, demands at least $2.7 billion in damages.

In a statement, a Fox spokesperson said that the programming change had long been in the works.

“As we said in October, FOX News Media regularly considers programming changes and plans have been in place to launch new formats as appropriate post-election, including on FOX Business -- this is part of those planned changes. A new 5 p.m. program will be announced in the near future,” the statement read.

An interim show called “Fox Business Tonight” will begin airing in Dobbs’ old time slots on Monday.

The Smartmatic action also names Fox hosts Jeanine Pirro and Maria Bartiromo, as defendants, in addition to attorneys Sidney Powell and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, whose attempts to push Trump’s claims were repeatedly thrown out of court.

CNN reported that Trump issued a statement of support for Dobbs saying the host "is and was great."

Fox B (FOX) - Get Report shares rose 98 cents, or 3.3%, to end at $30.31 Friday. Fox A shares (FOXA) - Get Report rose $1, or 3.3%, to $31.42.