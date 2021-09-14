September 14, 2021
TheStreet home
MARKETS
TheStreet home
BANKRUPTCY
CORPORATE GOVERNANCECURRENCIESEMERGING MARKETSIPOSMERGERS AND ACQUISTIONS
REGULATIONMARKET HOLIDAYS
Search
How Disney Is 'Cleaning' Itself Up With Fox Acquisition, Says Jim Cramer
Publish date:

Fox Buys Entertainment Media Company TMZ

Fox Corp. reportedly completed its acquisition of entertainment media company TMZ from AT&T's WarnerMedia for an estimated $50 million.
Author:

Fox Corp.  (FOXA) - Get Fox Corporation Class A Report on Monday reportedly completed its acquisition of entertainment media company TMZ from AT&T's  (T) - Get AT&T Inc. Report WarnerMedia for an estimated $50 million.

The sale includes the company's television shows "TMZ" and "TMZ Live," as well as its other assets that include its TMZ Sports digital site, TooFab celebrity, cultural and lifestyle unit and TMZ.com, Variety reported.

TMZ founder Harvey Levin will continue to operate the company and report to Rob Wade, president of Fox Entertainment's alternative and specials.

"The unique and powerful brand Harvey has created in TMZ has forever changed the entertainment industry and we're excited to welcome them to Fox," Fox Chairman and CEO Lachlan Murdoch said, according to Variety. "TMZ has been and impactful program for our Fox television stations and broadcast partners for many years and I know Jack Abernathy and Charlie Collier will find creative ways to utilize and expand this content in effective and compelling ways for our audiences."

TheStreet Recommends

Collier is Fox Entertainment's chief, while Abernathy is Fox Television Stations' president.

WarnerMedia sold TMZ as part of parent company AT&T's plan to sell off non-core assets to reduce over $150 billion in debt load.

"Harvey Levin created a groundbreaking destination for entertainment news, and for the past 15-plus years TMZ has celebrated great success," Warner Bros. Television Group Chairman Channing Dungey said in the report. "TMZ will now be more closely aligned with the distributor of the popular content they create, and WarnerMedia wishes Harvey and everyone on the team the best as they venture into a new partnership with the talented team at Fox."

Shares of Fox fell 0.4% to $36.20 after hours on Monday. The stock closed up 1.1% to $36.34 in the regular session. AT&T's shares rose 0.2% to $27.57 after hours. The stock closed up 1.3% to $27.52 in the regular session.

 

Jim Cramer on Intuit: It’s a Great Story
MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS

Intuit Buying Privately Held Mailchimp for $12 Billion

People walk past the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street. The benchmark S&P 500 Index rose to an all-time high on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
JIM CRAMER

Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Wells Fargo, Barrick Gold

Oracle Lead
EARNINGS

Oracle Misses Revenue Estimates, Tops Earnings Forecasts

China has launched an investigation into Alibaba for suspected monopolistic behaviour and will summon its affiliate Ant Group, which operates the Alipay platform, to meet in coming days. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

Alibaba Falls as Chinese Regulators Look to Break Up Alipay

Don't Invest Like Bill Ackman -- What You Can Learn From His Valeant Disaster
INVESTING

Jim Collins: Do Not Buy Pershing Square Tontine

Wall Street NYSE Lead
INVESTING

U.S. Stocks End Mostly Higher as Oil Prices Rise, Data Coming

Best Buy Lead
INVESTING

Guilfoyle: Best Buy Stock Should Be on Hold for Now

Apple
JIM CRAMER

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Buy Apple Stock