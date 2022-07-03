What’s the Big Deal on the Fourth of July?

The Fourth of July weekend is a great time to seek out bargains and discount deals from restaurants and retailers.

Start out the day by enjoying some Krispy Kreme donuts (DNUT) - Get Krispy Kreme Inc. Report with a BOGO, buy any one dozen get one dozen free original glazed at select locations.

Donut fans can use code BOGOFREE when placing the order. Each original glazed donut has 190 calories, so you can eat about 10 before reaching the daily caloric limit, its best to get enough donuts to share with some friends and family.

Olive Garden (DRI) - Get Darden Restaurants Inc. Report wants to fill your belly with OG to GO meals for only $6 with choices of Fettuccine Alfredo, Five Cheese Ziti and Spaghetti with Meat Sauce. Be sure to wet your pallet with Wine to Go for $18 only available in select states where laws permit. To go orders, only allow for two breadsticks per entre, putting a damper on the unlimited breadstick option that's available when you dine in.

Red Robin (RRGB) - Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. Report has 15% off catering orders over $50. Using code CATERING15 when placing your group order. The towering onion ring would not be towered in a catering order, so you have to provide your own tower, but it would still be delicious.

Get Out of the Sun for Some Hot Buys

Best Buy (BBY) - Get Best Buy Co. Inc. Report has some great buys on a variety of categories from Baby Care including baby monitors, to electronic transportation like the Segway. Check out the deals online or in store.

At Bed Bath and Beyond (BBBY) - Get Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Report you can take advantage of 20% off your entire order when using curbside pickup and can also get up to 50% of sale and clearance items in kitchen, bedding, bath, outdoor, dining and furniture. The usual coupon available is 20% off any one item, so how much you save depends on how much you buy.

Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report is rolling back their prices for the July 4. One notable sale is the Chromebook, which is down from $225 to $98. If that deal didn’t sweep you off your feet, the deal on the Shark sweeper might. The Shark is down from $199 to $95. Another great deal that you can certainly clean up with is the iHome Robot Vacuum at $189 down from $599.

Target (TGT) - Get Target Corporation Report has up to 50% off toys and up to 30% off select furniture, lighting, decor and outdoor furniture. Getting a head start on back-to-school clothes shopping just got easier with Target's BOGO Free on select clothing for the family.

It would be hard to not find something you want with the Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) - Get Dick's Sporting Goods Inc Report sale of up to 50% off on over 24,000 items on their website.

Maybe Relax with a Great Deal on a Mattress

Considering that people sleep on average 26 years of their lives, what you sleep on should be an important investment. Consider making that upgraded investment this weekend with some of these sales. JCPenney (JCP) - Get J. C. Penney Company, Inc. Report takes 30% extra off home goods or 25% off select clothing and accessories with a coupon code 4THJULY – up to 50% off select mattresses

Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) - Get Sleep Number Corporation Report offers a chance for partners with different sleep needs to get quality, customized sleep each night. Shoppers can receive $50 off any Sleep Number 360 smart bed when signing up to receive updates in by email. Orders receive free delivery and set up when buying any smart bed and any base using a three-year payment plan. Shoppers will find a savings of $200 off on a Queen Sleep Number 360 c2 Smart Bed or save up to $1,000 on Sleep Number 360 Smart Beds. Sheets also have a BOGO 50% discount with free shipping.

Whether your plans are to stay in or get out this Fourth of July, savings are all around from the start of the day to the end.