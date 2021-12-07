Four Tax-Loss Selling Stocks Poised for 2022 Rebounds

Jonathan Heller identified these miserable performers for 2021 as likely candidates for year-end selling, followed by a pickup in the new year.

RealMoney's Jonathan Heller has rolled out the first tranche of his 2022 Tax Loss Selling Recovery Portfolio.

As Heller has noted in previous pieces, the idea is to identify potentially cheap names that were down sharply in 2020 and might be pushed even lower at year-end as investors harvest tax losses, but that could recover in 2022 if selling pressure subsides. Of course, the companies need to deliver results, too.

Down at least 20% year to date

Down at least 20% year to date

Forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios below 15 in the next two fiscal years

Minimum market cap of $100 million

“Just like last year, I've taken small positions in each of these names,” Heller said. “Here are the first four stocks.”

Restaurant name Brinker International

Brinker has had a rough 2021 and shares are down nearly 38% year to date.

“While I’m cautious on restaurants overall due to rising costs, Brinker may have been overly punished over the last year and is among the sector's worst performers,” Heller said. “Yet its shares trade at 7.5x next year's consensus estimates (June year-end) and 6.3x 2023 estimates, so there may be some meat on the bone in 2022. Best known for its Chili's brand, the company also operates Maggiano's Little Italy.”

Groupon Inc.

This stock is down 49% so far in 2021.

“Perhaps surprisingly, this household name has a relatively tiny market cap of just $572 million, putting it in microcap land,” Heller noted. “While revenue has fallen sharply over the years, Groupon is profitable on a trailing 12-month basis and is trading at 10x and 6.6x consensus earnings estimates for 2022 and 2023, respectively. In addition, Groupon ended its latest quarter with $477 million, or $16.13 per share, in cash and $323 million in debt. That puts net cash at $5.20 a share.”

SelectQuote Inc.

SelectQuote operates a direct-to-consumer insurance platform, it had an awful 2021, with its shares down 57.5% year to date.

“SelectQuote went public in May 2020 at $20 a share, up from the initial target range of $17 to $19,” Heller said. “Its shares rose to the $33 level this past April but have suffered ever since, closing last Friday at $8.82. SelectQuote currently trades at less than 7x and less than 5x consensus earnings estimates for fiscal 2023 and 2024 (June year-end). SLQT ended its latest quarter with $184 million in cash and $462 million in debt.”

Tupperware Brands

Tupperware is a repeat offender that was the best performer of the 2020 Portfolio when it rose more than 240%.

“Lately, Tupperware shares have since fallen back to earth and are down 53% year to date,” Heller added. “The market once again has all but given up on Tupperware, given that it trades for less than 5x the next two years' consensus earnings estimates. The company ended its latest quarter with $124 million in cash and $668 million in debt.”

While its debt is down from $889 million at year-end 2018 that debt is still an issue, and likely one of the weights on the name. “Last month, TUP did get in place a new $880 million credit facility that includes a five-year, $480 million revolver and a five-year, $400 million term loan,” Heller said.