Foster Farms Recalls Frozen Chicken Patties Sold at Costco

Federal health officials said the chicken-breast patties were shipped to Costco distribution centers in five states.

Poultry company Foster Farms is recalling roughly 148,000 pounds of fully cooked frozen chicken-breast patty products that were shipped to warehouse club chain Costco (COST) .

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said on Oct. 29 that the items may be contaminated with hard clear pieces of plastic.

There have been no confirmed reports of injury associated with consumption of this product, but officials believe the hard plastic pieces could be sharp and possibly cause injury.

The fully cooked frozen breaded chicken breast patties were produced on Aug. 11, officials said.

The products are 80-oz. plastic bag packages containing 20 pieces of “CHICKEN PATTIES BREADED CHICKEN BREAST PATTIES WITH RIB MEAT” with best-by date “08/11/23,” establishment number “P-33901,” and lot code “3*2223**” in inkjet print on the back edge of the packaging as well as “7527899724” under the barcode.

The items were shipped to Costco distribution centers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, and Washington, and may have been further distributed to Costco retail locations.

Consumer Complaints Prompted Recall

The problem was discovered when the company notified officials that it received consumer complaints reporting hard clear plastic embedded in fully cooked, frozen, breaded chicken breast patty products with a best by date of Aug. 11, 2023.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them and retailers are urged not to sell them. The products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health-care provider.

Privately held Foster Farms was founded in 1939. The company, which generates about $3 billion in revenue annually, was acquired by asset-management company Atlas Holdings in June.

In other recall news, Bob Evans Farms Foods recently announced that it was recalling its Italian pork sausage items that were produced on Sept. 8.

The items may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically thin blue rubber. The problem was discovered after Bob Evans notified FSIS that it had received complaints from consumers who found the material in products they had purchased.