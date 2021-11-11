Fossil Group Jumps on Earnings Beat, Increased Net Sales Outlook

Shares of consumer fashion accessories company Fossil Group (FOSL) - Get Fossil Group, Inc. Report jumped Thursday after the company reported strong third quarter results and raised its outlook for the year.

The Richardson, Texas company reported earnings of 60 cents per share on revenue of $492 million. Analysts were expecting earnings of earnings of 31 cents per share on revenue of $436 million.

"Top line growth, solid gross margins and ongoing expense management drove adjusted operating margins of 11% in the third quarter," said CEO Kosta Kartsotis. "A continuing focus on our four strategic priorities is fueling broad-based sales growth, led by digital channels."

We’re holding a Veterans Day Sale for our Action Alerts PLUS investment club. Get in on the conversation and get the latest investment ideas and trading strategies. For 48 hours, we’re offering 30% off with this special sale. Click here and save $150.

Fossil reported a gross profit of $259.5 million compared to $229.8 million a year ago. The company's gross margin was flat year over year at nearly 53%.

Operating expenses fell slightly to $211.7 million from $212.3 million. As a percentage of net sales, operating expenses were 43% in the quarter compared to nearly 48% a year ago.

Net income for the quarter totaled $31.4 million up from $16 million a year ago.

For the fiscal year, Fossil raised its outlook for worldwide net sales growth to between 18% and 25%

Fossil Group shares jumped 35.45% to $18.75 per share.

"We are entering the holiday season with a healthy inventory position and strong consumer demand within our largest markets and core categories," Kartsotis said.