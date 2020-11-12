TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Fossil's Revenue Beats Estimate on Digital Sales and China Growth

Watchmaker Fossil reports third-quarter revenue that beat its own expectations.
Author:
Publish date:

Fossil Group’s  (FOSL) - Get Report shares skyrocketed higher Thursday after the watchmaker reported revenue that beat its own expectations in the third quarter.

“We outperformed our top-line expectations in the third quarter, reflecting ongoing momentum in our digital channels and strong growth in mainland China, as well as trend improvement in the wholesale channel globally,” said Fossil CEO Kosta Kartsotis.

“In addition, we are making good progress on our strategic priorities, with accelerated initiatives around our digital expansion programs and structural cost reduction efforts.”

Fossil traded at $7.61, up 27.47% on Thursday. The stock has dipped 3% year to date.

The company's third-quarter revenue slid 19% to $436 million from $540 million in the year-ago quarter. Fossil had estimated a drop of 35% to 45%. Net income was $16 million, or 31 cents a share, swinging from a loss of $25.9 million, or 51 cents a share, a year earlier.

Gross margin rose 1.2 percentage points to 52.8%. Fossil said it expects to generate $100 million in costs savings for all of this year.

The company said in a press release that it reduced operating expenses by $75 million, or 26%, from a year earlier.

Fossil said it anticipates that impacts from Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, will "continue to pressure sales in the fourth quarter of 2020, with ongoing strength in e-commerce channels offset by contraction in Fossil retail stores and the wholesale channel."

The company said worldwide net sales are expected to decline in the range of 40% to 30%.

Wall Street Coronavirus Lead
MARKETS

Dow Falls as Virus Surge Worries Wall Street; Nasdaq Edges Higher

Pinduoduo Doubles Down On Rural China, With Five-year, US$7.1 Billion E-commerce Campaign
INVESTING

China E-Commerce Firm Pinduoduo Jumps on Surprise Profit

Lufax is set to make the biggest splash on the NYSE by a Chinese company since e-commerce giant Alibaba's IPO in 2014. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

Cano Health to Go Public Via SPAC in $4.4 Billion Deal

Apple Lead
PERSONAL FINANCE

The Companies With the Highest Intangible Value

Disney Lead
INVESTING

Disney Price Target Raised at Morgan Stanley Before Earnings

boeing (2)
INVESTING

Boeing Banks on China for Long-Term Aviation Growth

Rivian R1T Lead
INVESTING

Rivian to Begin Taking Pre-Orders for Electric Pickup Truck and SUV

cramer-today-thumb
JIM CRAMER

LIVE: Jim Cramer on Moderna and Jobless Claims