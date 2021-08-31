Former Fed Vice Chair Kohn: 'Financial Stability Risk Urgent'

'The current situation is replete with fat tails—unusually large risks of the unexpected' that could damage the financial system and economy.

Former Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Donald Kohn warned about risks to the financial system and the broader economy in a little-publicized speech Saturday at the Fed’s conference in Jackson Hole that is starting to gain notice on Wall Street.

“Dealing with risks to financial stability is urgent,” he said in a preview text of the speech. “If the economic and financial situation evolves as seems to be expected in financial markets, credit should flow, and financial markets will continue to serve the needs of the economy.

“But the current situation is replete with fat tails—unusually large risks of the unexpected which, if they come to pass, could result in the financial system amplifying shocks, putting the economy at risk," Kohn added. “Shoring up our defenses against financial instability can’t run on Federal Reserve or, even worse, FSOC [Financial Stability Oversight Council] time where near endless analysis and consensus building delay needed action for years.”

Further, “At the last FOMC [Federal Open Market Committee] meeting, the Fed’s board staff characterized financial vulnerabilities as ‘notable,’ reflecting some asset valuations, leverage in corners of the financial system, and persistent structural issues,” Kohn said.

“These vulnerabilities have arisen in the context of truly unprecedented circumstances, making it difficult, if not impossible, for policymakers or market participants to predict the future with confidence.”

That includes the COVID pandemic, he said. “In addition, fiscal policies are raising federal debt-to-income to record peacetime levels and a new monetary policy framework has yet to play out in practice.”