Former Disney CEO Iger Leaves the Company and Won't Be Coming Back

Bob Iger still plans to exit Walt Disney completely at the end of the year, even though some people want him to retake the CEO job..

Bob Iger won't be making a comeback at Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report. Some investors had clamored for that after his successor, Bob Chapek, made headlines for how the company handled its fight with Scarlett Johansson over compensation for "Black Widow" as well as some of the new CEO's pandemic-related decisions.

In an appearance on CNBC, however, Iger closed the door on any possibility of him making a return or even extending his stay as chairman of the Burbank, Calif., entertainment giant.

"It's time for me to have a blank canvas, so to speak, to be forced in a way to be a little more imaginative with my time," the executive told CNBC's David Faber.

Iger Got Advice From President Obama

Iger told Faber that former President Barack Obama advised him to not make any long-term decisions about his post-Disney life for at least six months.

The longtime Mouse House CEO did say he planned to write another book, do some speaking, and consult with startup companies.

"Yesterday was my last day on that Disney lot in this role," Iger said. "It was an emotional experience for me."

The outgoing executive also called the experience "wistful" and reflected on what it would be like not to hold an executive position.

"Two weeks from now, I will not have a title," he added. "I've had a decent title since I was in my 30s."

Iger's time as a Disney executive technically ends at the close of 2021.

Former Disney CEO Has No Regrets

"Nobody knew that the pandemic was going to explode the way it did. I think the timing was unfortunate," he said.

Iger explained that putting Chapek, his successor, into the job at that exact time was difficult.

The departing executive said that his decision to leave was personal and part of a desire to leave when he still had the vitality to explore other things in life.

Iger did make clear that he did not expect Chapek to make the same decisions he would have.

“Look, the world is changing dramatically, and it’s important for the CEO of a company to address all of those changes rapidly,” Iger said.

“Bob [Chapek] is going to address them probably differently perhaps than I may have. But that’s neither good nor bad. I think change, I think, generally speaking, change is good. Change isn’t necessarily bad.”