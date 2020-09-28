Ex-Amazon Manager, 2 Others Charged by SEC With Insider Trading

The SEC charged a former Amazon finance manager and two of her family members with insider trading.

The Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday charged a former finance manager at Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report and two family members with insider trading, improperly earning $1.4 million of profit between January 2016 and July 2018.

In a complaint the SEC filed in a federal court in Seattle, the agency said that Laksha Bohra, a senior manager in Amazon's tax department who worked on the Seattle tech and online-retail giant's earnings reports; her husband, Viky Bohra, and Viky's father, Gotham Bohra, traded on confidential information about Amazon's financial performance.

The SEC's complaint alleges that in 11 separate accounts maintained by different members of the Bohra family, Viky and Gotham Bohra traded on confidential information that Laksha shared.

"We allege that the Bohras repeatedly and systematically used Amazon's confidential information for their own gain," said Erin Schneider, director of the SEC's San Francisco Regional Office, in a statement.

"Employees with access to confidential, potentially market-moving corporate information may not use that information to enrich themselves, their friends, or their families," Schneider added.

The SEC charged the three with violating antifraud provisions of the federal securities laws.

In addition, criminal charges were filed against Viky Bohra by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Washington.

SEC said that Laksha Bohra disregarded quarterly reminders prohibiting her from passing confidential information or recommending the purchase or sale of Amazon securities.

The three Bohras consented to pay $2.6 million: disgorgement of $1.4 million, prejudgment interest of $118,406, and total penalties of $1.1 million.

Amazon declined comment on the matter. Reuters reported that the three Bohras did not respond to requests for comment.