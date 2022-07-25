Forget Vince McMahon, WWE Has a New Creative Head

Fox and Comcast now know who will be calling the shots on Raw and Smackdown.

WWE (WWE) - Get World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. Class A Report sort of shocked the world July 22 when long-time Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon quickly retired. It seems very likely that the company's majority shareholder and unequivocal leader since he bought the company from his father in 1982 did not step aside willingly.

McMahon likely abruptly retired due to the investigation into his $12 million in payments to multiple women whom he allegedly had inappropriate relationships with. A resignation does not stop that investigation, but it does somewhat insulate the company from its fallout.

Nothing that comes up in the investigation could actually force McMahon to leave. But advertisers and business partners including Fox Corporation (FOX) - Get Fox Corporation Report and Comcast (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Common Stock Report which broadcast the company's key "Smackdown" and "Raw" shows, while Comcast also showcases its special events and video archive could have brought pressure.

It likely never got to that point. McMahon was not going to do damage to the company he built from nothing, so he "retired" to protect his creation. Whether that retirement sticks or McMahon quietly remains a powerful player due to his ownership stake remains to be seen, but the company has installed Vince's daughter Stephanie McMahon as Chairman and Co-Ceo with Nick Kahn, the former agency head who leads the company's business efforts.

Those appointments seem like the big news from the company and that's how WWE headlined the press release. "WWE & Board of Directors Announce New Co-CEOs Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan," was the topline, but the real news was a single sentence toward the bottom of the press release.

WWE Has a New Creative Head

McMahon was chairman of the board of directors and CEO of WWE, but his core role was running the company's creative. He made the decisions as to which performers got screen time, who got a "push," (meaning which talent got focused on), and what direction the company's storylines took.

WWE had lots of writers and producers making suggestions, but in the end, Vince McMahon made the call. Even when he had stepped aside as CEO and chairman on a seemingly interim basis, Vince retained his position as head of creative. Now, he has resigned from that as well and that job will be assumed not by Vince's right-hand Bruce Prichard, who ran the show Friday at "Smackdown in" his former boss's absence, but by another member of the McMahon family.

"Additionally, WWE executive Paul Levesque will assume all responsibilities related to WWE’s creative, in addition to his regular duties," the company shared.

Married to Stephanie McMahon, Levesque, known by his stage name "Triple H" had previously led the company's developmental brand NXT.