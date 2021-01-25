Ford Design Chief Callum to Retire; Renault's Lo Is Successor

Ford's top design executive, Moray Callum, is set to retire, and in April Renault's Anthony Lo will succeed him.

Ford's (F) - Get Report top executive for design, Moray Callum, will retire from the company this spring, the automaker said on Monday.

Ford's vice president for design, Callum will leave the Dearborn, Mich., automaker after nearly two decades. Callum was also the design head for the Lincoln brand vehicles.

Renault Group's vice president for exterior design, Anthony Lo, will succeed Callum effective April 1.

Callum’s retirement is effective May 1, enabling a one-month transition to Lo, the company said. Lo will report to Ford's chief product platform and operations officer, Hau Thai-Tang.

Callum most recently was credited for designing the latest models of the 2021 F-150 pickup truck, an all-electric Mustang Mach-E, and the reimagined Bronco and Bronco Sport SUVs.

"Moray’s influence is seen on streets around the globe,” Thai-Tang said in a statement.

"He brought and sustained a design vision and leadership to studios -- including Ghia in Italy and Mazda in Japan, in addition to Ford and Lincoln -- that has elevated the beauty, meaning and function of cars, trucks and SUVs for millions of customers.”

Thai-Tang also said Lo has a strong global track record: "We’re excited to have him lead our Design organization as we accelerate the creation of connected, intelligent and increasingly electrified products.”

Born in Hong Kong, Lo started his career in the auto industry in 1987. He was studying at the Royal College of Art in London, and a professor offered him a position at the British automotive firm Lotus Cars.

There, Lo designed the Lotus Carlton, the world’s fastest car of its type at the time, the company said.

"With the speed of evolving technologies and expectations, I believe cars will change more in the next decade than they have in the last century,” said Lo.

“Leading this change at Ford is a dream job for any car designer, and we’re going to embrace this era with open minds, ingenuity and breakthrough design solutions.”

Last week, shares of Ford traded higher after Deutsche Bank added the automaker to its short-term-buy list.

The investment firm's analyst, Emmanuel Rosner, made the move as he expects government spending on infrastructure and vehicle electrification to rise under the new Joe Biden administration.

Shares of Ford at last check dropped 4.3% to $11.02.

Ford is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells F? Learn more now.