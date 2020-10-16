Ford's China Sales Rise for Second Straight Quarter - TheStreet
TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Ford's China Sales Rise for Second Straight Quarter

Ford's third-quarter China sales rose 25.4% from a year earlier to 164,352 vehicles.
Author:
Publish date:

Automaker Ford's  (F) - Get Report third-quarter sales in China rose 25.4% from a year earlier to 164,352 vehicles, driven by new-product launches and a localization strategy.

This is Ford's second straight quarterly rise in one of the largest auto markets in the world. Third-quarter sales rose 3.6% from the second quarter. Ford sold 158,589 units in China in Q2. 

The Dearborn, Mich., company operates in China through joint ventures with Chongqing Changan Automobile and Jiangling Motors Corp.

Amid trade tension between Washington and Beijing, Ford in the third quarter sold 87,131 units in Greater China, a 12.5% increase from a year earlier. The rise was driven by Ford-branded SUVs as well as commercial vehicles.

Ford's Lincoln luxury brand reported 64.8% growth in sales over the year-earlier period, to 19,143 units.

“Ford is strengthening its sales momentum in China by building on growing consumer preference and favorable product mix of luxury and near-premium utility vehicles,” said Anning Chen, president and chief executive, of Ford China., in a statement.

Ford sold 58,000 light trucks, commercial vans and pickups under its joint venture with Jiangling Motors.

"Our localization strategy to produce in China world-class Ford and Lincoln vehicles, including the newly launched Ford Explorer, Lincoln Corsair and Lincoln Aviator, has further enhanced our competitiveness in delivering the best products and services that Chinese consumers are looking for," Chen said.

Ford's new Mustang Mach-E will be locally available for sale in China next year. The company said it would continue to expand its product portfolio in this market.

Shares of Ford at last check were up 0.7% to $7.67.

Tags
terms:
AutomotiveCarsChina
Costco Lead
INVESTING

Costco Upgraded by Jefferies to Buy on Growth Prospects

Chinese Cancer Drugs Developer CStone's Shares Surge On US$480 Million Deal With US Pharma Giant Pfizer
INVESTING

Pfizer Will Seek Emergency Use Approval From FDA For its COVID Vaccine in November; Shares Leap

Coca Cola Tab Lead
INVESTING

Coca-Cola Discontinues TaB Diet Soda in Product-Growth Plan

Stock Market Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Get Boost From Retail Sales, Sentiment; Boeing Lifts Dow

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Debuts Super Computer Prototype
INVESTING

HPE Provides Upside '21 Outlook - What Wall Street Is Saying

Boeing Rises After CEO Says 96 Test Flights Taken With 737 MAX Software Update
INVESTING

Boeing 737 MAX Gets Nod to Fly Again by European Regulator

3 Reasons Investors Should Hold On to Advanced Micro Devices
INVESTING

AMD Share-Price Target Lifted by RBC on Profit Enthusiasm; Shares Rise

Clariant and Huntsman Announce a $20 Billion 'Merger of Equals'
INVESTING

First Citizens, CIT to Merge, Creating $100-Billion-Asset Bank