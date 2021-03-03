TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Ford U.S. Vehicle Sales Fall but Get Jolt From Electric SUV

Ford reports a drop in U.S. sales, but its electric SUV bit into Tesla's market share.
Author:
Publish date:

Ford Motor  (F) - Get Report said Wednesday that its February U.S. sales fell 14.1% to 163,520 vehicles, but the auto giant's electric SUV stole market share from EV kingpin Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Report.

Shares of the Dearborn, Mich., auto giant at last check were 1.6% lower at $12.35.

Ford said truck sales decreased 3.6% to 88,787 units, while car sales fell 65.2% to 8,516 units and SUVs dropped 10.2% to 66,217 units.

Ford's estimated retail share in February totaled 12%, compared with 11.7% in the year-earlier month. Share gains came from trucks and new-product offerings of Bronco Sport and the fully electric Mustang Mach-E, the company said.

The Bronco Sport and Mustang Mach-E helped Ford SUVs post their best February retail sales in 20 years.

Both SUVs are turning quickly, the company said, with days-to-turn on dealer lots at 13 days for Bronco Sport and four days for the Mach-E. Combined sales of Mustang Mach-E and Bronco Sport are up 11.8%.

The Mustang Mach-E electric SUV also stole U.S. market share from Tesla in February, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing a tally by Morgan Stanley.

Ford said it sold 3,739 Mach-Es in its first full month on sale.

Morgan Stanley said Ford's sales accounted for nearly all of Tesla's market-share decline in February, to 69% from 81%.

Electric vehicles account for 2.6% of total U.S. sales, up from 1.8% year-over-year. They surged 34% in February, compared with a 5% decline for the broader mark.

Last month, Ford beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter-earnings expectations, while promising to invest $29 billion into electric and autonomous vehicles.

The company also pledged to make its European operations almost entirely electric by the end of the decade.

"The all-new F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid and the fully electric Mustang Mach-E lifted Ford to an all-new February electrified vehicle sales record," Andrew Frick, vice president of Ford sales U.S. and Canada, said in a statement. 

"The all-new Bronco Sport and Mustang Mach-E worked to deliver our best February retail Ford SUV sales in 20 years."

Ford is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells the stock? Learn more now.

Walmart Lead
INVESTING

Walmart to Invest $350 Billion in U.S. Manufacturing Over Next 10 Years

Wendy's Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger
INVESTING

Wendy's Lower After Earnings Rise but Trail Forecasts

Stock Market Lead
MARKETS

Dow Rises but Wall Street Wavers on Weak Private Payrolls Report

Michaels Lead
INVESTING

Michaels Agrees to $5 Billion 'Go-Private' Deal With Apollo Global

Jim Cramer Expects Growth From FedEx
INVESTING

FedEx Rolls Out Plans to Be Carbon Neutral by 2040

Roku Lead
INVESTING

Roku Upgraded by KeyBanc Following Acquisition of Nielsen's Video Ad Business

Wedbush Backs Zynga on Mobile Strategy, Forecasts Sales Over $1B
INVESTING

Zynga Buys Echtra, Maker of 'Diablo,' 'Torchlight' Game Series

Jim Cramer Live Dec. 9
JIM CRAMER

LIVE: Jim Cramer on Portnoy 'BUZZ', Cathie Wood, Rocket, Stock Market Wednesday