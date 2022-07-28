Ford Unveils an F-150 Electric Truck for Police

Ford, which has been making vehicles for police departments for more than 70 years, debuts a Ford F-150 Lightning specifically for police.

What would Louis Mueller think?

Mueller was a police officer in Akron, Ohio who operated what is believed to be the first police car purchased in 1899 from the Collins Buddy Co.

The 5,000 pound vehicle was equipped electric headlights, a gong, and a cell for prisoners and was powered by--get this--two 4hp electric motors.

The car could hit a top speed of 18 mph and had range of 30 miles with the batteries fully charged.

First Police EV Pick-Up

Police vehicles took a different direction after that, as various departments went with internal combustion engines and cop car chases became a fixture in movies from "The Keystone Cops" to "Bullit" and "The French Connection."

Now Ford is going back to the spark by unveiling the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro Special Service Vehicle, which the company said is "America's first electric pick-up purpose built for police."

Ford, which has been providing police departments with vehicles for more than 70 years, made the announcement on the same day the company reported stronger-than-expected second quarter earnings.

The automaker said the F-150 Lightning Pro SSV has such features as police-grade heavy-duty cloth seats. "with reduced bolsters to help holstered officers enter and exit the vehicle more easily." It also includes built-in steel intrusion plates and available roof-mounted LED warning beacons.

In addition, the pick-up, which which can accelerate 0-60 mph in under four seconds with extended battery pack, is designed to handle specialized needs outside of pursuits, such as assisting at an accident or crime scene or towing boats or trailers.

The company said details on the vehicle's range will be released later this summer.

Electrifying the Fleet

Nate Oscarson, Ford Pro national government sales manager said in a statement that the Pro Power Onboard can serve as a mobile power source to light up evening accident scenes on the highway, while "the electric powertrain helps to potentially reduce costs associated with fuel and scheduled maintenance need."

A number of police departments around the country have been purchasing electric vehicles.

In April, Dallas County, Tex. signed off on the purchase of three Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report Model 3 EVs for law enforcement use.

The three new cars are expected to cost $190,320, or $63,440 each, NBC reported. They will be used by the Automotive Service Center as reserve units for law enforcement departments who have their issued vehicle in for repair.

In addition, the New York Police Department unveiled one of the first 100 electric cars that were slated to hit the streets in the summer.

The vehicle is Ford's (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report 2022 Mustang GT Mach-E, a full electric, all-wheel-drive SUV. Each car has ballistic door panels and window inserts on both front doors, according to a report from WABC.

Bad Connections

Of course, law enforcement's transition to electric vehicles has not been without controversy.

Officers from the Spokane, Wash. police department complained about that Tesla Model Ys they are driving are too small to accommodate two officers and their equipment without modifications, KXLY reported..

In addition, police in Gloucestershire Constabulary, which has the largest full electric fleet in the UK, said officers who drove electric vehicles had experienced problems finding recharging facilities, the BBC said.

In an article on Police1.com, a police news website, Michael Benson, co-owner of Command Consulting LLC, a company focusing on municipal electrification, and Todd Bertram, chief of the Bargersville, Ind. police department, addressed what they called electric vehicle "myths."

"EVs will save you money, improve your fleet and keep your department up to date with vehicle technology," the authors said. "EVs are taking over the automobile market as they double in sales every year while ICE car sales keep going down."