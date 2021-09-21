Ford Unveils 2022 Expedition With Driver-Assistance Features

Ford's new Expedition includes a feature that engages the steering system to help maintain drivers’ position on roads.

Ford Motor (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report Tuesday unveiled the 2022 version of the Expedition, its flagship SUV, which includes an array of driver-assist technology.

The announcement came just days after National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy told The Wall Street Journal that Tesla shouldn’t expand its driver-assistance system to city streets before taking care of what the agency sees as the system’s safety problems.

Ford’s new Expedition offers:

A feature that engages the steering system to help maintain drivers’ position in lane on roads with a visible line or a clear edge.

A feature that helps drivers cross busy intersections. It can detect oncoming traffic when drivers attempt a left turn. If there’s a risk of collision, it can alert drivers and apply the brakes.

A feature that senses oncoming pedestrians and vehicles when drivers are backing out of parking spaces. It alerts the driver, and automatically brakes if the vehicle is at risk of a collision..

An evasive steering feature that makes it easier to avoid a collision. It doesn’t steer for drivers, but can provide extra steering support if needed.

A feature that improves aerodynamics, deploying at speeds above 40 miles per hour.

Ford shares recently traded at $12.71, off 0.9%. Tesla was trading up 1.5% at $741.32.

Tesla plans to expand what it calls its full-self-driving capability to help cars wend their way through cities. For now, the driver-assistance system is meant mostly for highways.

But Homendy said, “Basic safety issues have to be addressed before they’re then expanding it to city streets and other areas."

Morningstar analyst David Whiston puts fair value at $20 for Ford stock.

“Ford is turning itself around by focusing on light-truck models in the U.S., which we think is the right move given light trucks are over 75% of U.S. industry new light-vehicle sales,” he wrote in July.