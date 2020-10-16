Ford, Twitter: Latest Upgrades and Downgrades - TheStreet
Ford, Twitter: Latest Upgrades and Downgrades

TheStreet's weekly guide to upgrades and price target changes includes Chewy, Ford and Twitter
Analysts were busy this week, upgrading, changing price targets, and initiating coverage of a variety of companies.

Upgrade

Online-pet-products retailer Chewy  (CHWY) - Get Report was upgraded to buy from hold by Jefferies analyst Stephanie Wissink, who also nearly doubled her share-price target, to $100 from $59.

Wissink also upgraded bulk discount retailer Costco Wholesale  (COST) - Get Report to buy from hold and also assigned the stock a price target of $435, up from $321, after assuming coverage of the shares.

Cars.com  (CARS) - Get Report was upgraded to buy from hold by Craig-Hallum’s Steve Dyer, who raised his share-price target to $14 from $12. B. Riley Securities analyst Lee Krowl upgraded Cars.com to buy from neutral, boosting his share-price target to $11 from $9. 

Ford  (F) - Get Report was upgraded to buy from hold by Benchmark analyst Michael Ward, who also introduced a price target of $10 a share.

Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio  (NIO) - Get Report was upgraded by J.P. Morgan analyst Nick Lai to overweight from neutral, who nearly tripled his share-price target to a Wall-Street-high $40 from $14.

Micron  (MU) - Get Report was upgraded to buy from hold by Deutsche Bank analysts, who also raised their price target 20% to $60 a share from $50.

Twitter  (TWTR) - Get Report was upgraded to buy from hold by Deutsche Bank analyst Lloyd Walmsley, who also set a share price target on the microblogging platform.

Downgrade

Fastly  (FSLY) - Get Report downgraded by several analysts including Baird's William Power, who cut his rating to neutral from outperform and lowered his one-year price target to $85 from $105. Stifel analyst Brad Reback also downgraded Fastly to hold from buy and lowered his one-year price target to $77 from $98.

Data analysis software company Splunk  (SPLK) - Get Report was double downgraded by UBS analyst Karl Keirstead to sell from buy. He slashed his share-price target to $165 from $242.

Wynn Resorts  (WYNN) - Get Report was downgraded by Jefferies analyst David Katz, who also slashed his share-price target to $81 from $111.

Roth Capital analyst Craig Irwin downgraded electric truck maker Workhorse Group  (WKHS) - Get Report to neutral from buy and cut his share-price target to $27 from $33

Price Target Change

Wedbush analyst Jennifer Redding lifted her price target on retailer Dillard's  (DDS) - Get Report by $16 to $46 per share, citing positive momentum for the group heading into the final months of the year.

Advanced Micro Devices  (AMD) - Get Report received a share-price target increase to $92 from $84 from RBC Capital Markets analyst Mitch Steves, who kept his rating of outperform on shares of the semiconductor maker.

Truist Securities analyst Youssef Squali raised his share-price target on exercise-equipment-and-software company Peloton Interactive  (PTON) - Get Report to a $144 from $115.

