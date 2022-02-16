Ford Turns to Tesla for Talent

Ford CEO Jim Farley welcomes Tesla veteran Alan Clarke to the fold in the latest development in the EV war.

Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report has reportedly hired a 12-year Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report veteran as the legacy automaker takes on Elon Musk in the battle for the electric vehicle market.

Alan Clarke most recently worked as director of new programs engineering, joined Ford in January in advanced EV development.

'Welcome, Alan!'

"I'm happy to share that I’m starting a new position in Advanced EV Development at Ford Motor Company," Clarke said on his LinkedIn page.

"Welcome, Alan!" Ford CEO Jim Farley responded. "Great to have you on the team."

Ford told The Detroit News that Clarke would be working under Doug Field, a former Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report and Tesla tech executive Ford hired in September.

Clarke worked on numerous Tesla products, including the Model Y, the Roadster and Model 3, among other projects.

"I suspect Ford is more interested in the mindset and organizational lessons than they are in Tesla’s IP," one person said on Twitter.

'The Exodus Continues'

"The exodus continues," another said.

The hire is the latest salvo in the ongoing battle for the electric vehicle space.

Last year Ford said it would up its investment in EVs to at least $30 billion by 2025.

Ford said in January that it would nearly double production of its electric F-150 Lightning pickup at its Dearborn, Mich., facility to 150,000 vehicles a year "to meet soaring customer demand."

Over the next two years, Ford said, it "aims to emerge as the clear No. 2 electric vehicle maker in North America" and then challenge the No. 1 spot, currently held by Tesla.

General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report last month introduced an electric Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, expanding the Detroit auto giant's electric-vehicle offerings.

In addition, Stellantis's (STLA) - Get Stellantis N.V. Report Chrysler, the nearly 100-year-old, venerated American car brand, is joining the electric-vehicle scrum, introducing its first EV. Stellantis itself said it would go full battery electric by 2028.

Ford recently unveiled a new update to its FordPass Connect app, which allows owners of Ford vehicles to interact with their cars remotely, even start the vehicle while they are away.

Market volatility is on the rise. Unlock Real Money at our lowest price of the year and let our Wall Street experts do your investing homework for you.