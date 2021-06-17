TheStreet home
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Meet the Brand New Ford Maverick
Meet the Brand New Ford Maverick

Ford to Buy EV Charging Management Company Electriphi

Ford plans to acquire Electriphi, a charging-management company, and will integrate it into a new business unit, Ford Pro.
Author:
Publish date:

Ford  (F) - Get Report said Thursday that was acquiring Electriphi, which provides charging management and fleet monitoring software for electric vehicles.

Terms weren't disclosed.

Shares of the Dearborn, Mich., company were down 1.3% to $14.82 at last check.

Ford said Electriphi’s team and services will be integrated into its new business Ford Pro, a stand-alone unit focused on commercial and government customers.

Electriphi, San Francisco, employs more than 30 people.

The deal is expected to close this month. 

The acquisition comes as Ford prepares for the launch of all-electric versions of the Transit van and F-150 pickup.

Last week, Ford said that reservations for 2022 F-150 Lightning have surpassed 100,000, since it was unveiled in May.

Ford Pro estimates that the depot charging industry will grow to more than 600,000 full-size trucks and vans by 2030. The acquisition supports Pro’s target to capture over $1 billion of revenue from charging by 2030, Ford said.

"As commercial customers add electric vehicles to their fleets, they want depot charging options to make sure they’re powered up and ready to go to work every day," Ford Pro Chief Executive Ted Cannis said in a statement. 

"With Electriphi’s existing advanced technology IP in the Ford Pro electric vehicles and services portfolio, we will enhance the experience for commercial customers and be a single-source solution for fleet-depot charging."

Separately, Ford said Thursday that its current-quarter earnings will exceed forecasts even as it cautioned on the uncertainty linked to a global shortage in semiconductor supplies.

TheStreet.com Founder Jim Cramer said that his Action Alerts PLUS investing club's portfolio decided to trim some of its Ford position despite the raised earnings expectations.

Ford is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells F? Learn more now.

Coronavirus Sent China's Use Of Gold Plummeting In 2020, But Demand For Investment Products Rising
INVESTING

Gold Is Plunging After the Fed - Is It a Buying Opportunity?

Frothy Stock Market Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Waver but Nasdaq Rises 1% as Wall Street Turns to Growth Shares

Nvidia Lead
INVESTING

Nvidia Target at Wall Street High; Jefferies Lauds 2 Opportunities

Ford F-150 Lightning Lead
INVESTING

Buying the Dip in Ford Stock: Here's What Bulls Need to See Now

Danaher Shares Surge After Dental Spinoff Plan, Solid Q2 Earnings
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: Midatech Pharma, AMD, Nvidia

3. Mark Lipacis, Jefferies: Advanced Micro Devices
INVESTING

AMD Shares Rise on Report of No EC Objection to Xilinx Merger

Quantumscape Lead
INVESTING

QuantumScape Climbs After Wolfe Initiates Hold With $25 Target

How Will Mattel (MAT) Stock Be Affected by LEGO Plant Expansion?
INVESTING

Mattel Plan for NFT Auction Draws Praise From J.P. Morgan Analyst