Ford to Buy EV Charging Management Company Electriphi

Ford plans to acquire Electriphi, a charging-management company, and will integrate it into a new business unit, Ford Pro.

Terms weren't disclosed.

Shares of the Dearborn, Mich., company were down 1.3% to $14.82 at last check.

Ford said Electriphi’s team and services will be integrated into its new business Ford Pro, a stand-alone unit focused on commercial and government customers.

Electriphi, San Francisco, employs more than 30 people.

The deal is expected to close this month.

The acquisition comes as Ford prepares for the launch of all-electric versions of the Transit van and F-150 pickup.

Last week, Ford said that reservations for 2022 F-150 Lightning have surpassed 100,000, since it was unveiled in May.

Ford Pro estimates that the depot charging industry will grow to more than 600,000 full-size trucks and vans by 2030. The acquisition supports Pro’s target to capture over $1 billion of revenue from charging by 2030, Ford said.

"As commercial customers add electric vehicles to their fleets, they want depot charging options to make sure they’re powered up and ready to go to work every day," Ford Pro Chief Executive Ted Cannis said in a statement.

"With Electriphi’s existing advanced technology IP in the Ford Pro electric vehicles and services portfolio, we will enhance the experience for commercial customers and be a single-source solution for fleet-depot charging."

Separately, Ford said Thursday that its current-quarter earnings will exceed forecasts even as it cautioned on the uncertainty linked to a global shortage in semiconductor supplies.

TheStreet.com Founder Jim Cramer said that his Action Alerts PLUS investing club's portfolio decided to trim some of its Ford position despite the raised earnings expectations.

