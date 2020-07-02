Ford Teams With Disney to Unveil New Bronco SUV

Ford Motor is teaming with Disney to reintroduce the Bronco 4x4 line of SUVs, which it discontinued in 1996.

Ford (F) - Get Report is teaming with Disney (DIS) - Get Report to reintroduce the Bronco 4x4 line of SUVs, Ford's first new version of the vehicle since it discontinued the line in 1996.

The Dearborn, Mich., auto giant will debut the vehicle across Disney's broadcast, cable, digital and streaming properties through three custom three-minute films. They will air on ABC, ESPN and National Geographic on July 13.

The films are a collaboration between Oscar-winning director Jimmy Chin and Disney CreativeWorks. Walt Disney is based Burbank, Calif.

“Ford Bronco is an icon that has captured people’s imaginations and inspired them to explore the most remote corners of America and the world since the 1960s,” said Ford Chief Operating Officer Jim Farley.

Ford discontinued the Bronco in 1996, two years after the vehicle was seen by millions of people worldwide during the 1994 O.J. Simpson Bronco chase on the Los Angeles freeway.

Simpson was supposed to turn himself in to Los Angeles police on June 17, but instead led police on a low-speed chase in a white Ford Bronco.

Footage from that chase was broadcast live across America at the time, and even interrupted the broadcast of an National Basketball Association finals game in New York that evening.

Ford never said that the Simpson incident was the reason for the discontinuation.

The company said that the American consumer didn't want a two-door two-row SUV and that it was shifting production to bigger, more family-friendly models of the vehicle.

The new Ford Bronco is expected to be for sale in 2021.

At last check Ford shares were 3.1% higher at $6.17.