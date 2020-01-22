Ford to Take $2.2 Billion Charge Related to Pension Plans

Ford Motor Co. (F) - Get Report said in a regulatory filing it plans to take a $2.2 billion charge in the fourth quarter related to pension costs that will cut net income by about $1.7 billion for the period.

The charge includes a $2 billion loss associated with plans outside the U.S, and $600 million loss tied to other post-employment benefit plans. The losses will be partially offset by a $400 million gain related to pension plans in the U.S.

The company said the loss will not affect EBIT or adjusted earnings per share because it is a special item.

Shares of Ford edged up in after-hours trading, gaining 1 cent to $9.17.