Ford Stock Rises on EV Battery Recycling Deal With Redwood

The alliance creates a localized closed-loop recycling chain for lithium ion batteries used in its electric vehicles.

Automaker Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report will spend $50 million in partnership with battery recycling startup Redwood Materials to reuse raw materials from their electric vehicle battery packs to reduce its reliance on imports.

The alliance with Redwood comes at a time when automakers are still coping with the impact of a global semiconductor chip shortage due to sanctions imposed on Chinese tech companies. Many have had to cut production targets due to supply chain bottlenecks.

Ford said the partnership with the lithium ion battery supply chain company is to build out a U.S. battery supply chain and battery recycling capabilities for electric vehicles.

"Our partnership with Redwood Materials will be critical to our plan to build electric vehicles at scale in America, at the lowest possible cost and with a zero-waste approach," said Ford President and Chief Executive Jim Farley in a statement.

"Closing the loop ensures valuable materials that are used in battery production are recycled to be used again to drive down costs and reduce reliance on imports and mining of raw materials," the company said.

The industry also fears the shortage could get worse in the move towards electric vehicles, which require more chips in comparison to regular cars.

For instance, a Ford Focus typically uses roughly 300 chips, whereas one of Ford’s new electric vehicles can have up to 3,000 chips, CNBC reported.

Last week, Ford said it will double the production capacity target for its F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck to 80,000 per year due to strong demand.

TheStreet Founder Jim Cramer, last week, said since the battery comes out of China, it could be an issue. "So, you've got chip shortage and battery issues in terms of the formulation for the battery. That said, Ford has never seen this kind of demand for a product. And that's why I continue to think that these issues will be resolved by 2022 and Ford remains the most undervalued stock in our portfolio," said Cramer.

As part of Ford’s plan to invest more than $30 billion in electrification through 2025 and to further advance their joint business opportunities, Ford has invested $50 million in Redwood to help expand Redwood’s manufacturing footprint, the company said.

By using locally produced, recycled battery materials, Ford can drive down costs, increase battery materials supply and reduce its reliance on imports and mining of raw materials.

"This approach will help ensure valuable materials in end-of-life products re-enter the supply chain and do not wind up in landfills, reducing our reliance on the existing commodities supply chain that will be quickly overwhelmed by industry demand," said Ford’s North America chief operating office Lisa Drake.