TheStreet home
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Ford at 5 1/2-Year High as May Electrified-Vehicle Sales Nearly Triple

Ford climbs to a 5 1/2-year high as electrified-vehicle sales hit a record 10,364 in May.
Author:
Publish date:

Ford  (F) - Get Report shares jumped Thursday to a 5 1/2-high after the automaker said that last month electrified-vehicle sales nearly tripled and total sales climbed 4.1%.

Shares of the Dearborn, Mich., company at last check were up 5.7% at $15.76. The stock is up 76% year-to-date. 

The shares closed at $15.68 on Oct. 26, 2015, and last closed above $16 on April 29, 2015, when they finished at $16.02. 

The company said U.S. vehicle sales totaled 161,725 in May, up 4.1% from a year earlier. Retail sales for the month were down 11.2% from last year. Truck sales were down 11.6%.

Ford said electrified-vehicle sales rose 184% to a record 10,364 vehicles in May. 

The growth came from the Mustang Mach-E, which totaled 1,945 vehicle sales, while the F-150 PowerBoost pickup totaled 2,852. 

Escape electrified sales totaled 3,617, more than double (up 125%) the year-earlier figure. Explorer hybrid SUV sales rose 132% from a year earlier on sales of 1,156.

Last month, Ford unveiled the F-150 Lightning all-electric pickup. Overall F-Series rose 4.7% to 316,359.

"We have been receiving a massive number of reservations for our all-electric F-150 Lightning over the last two weeks – totaling over 70,000 trucks," Andrew Frick, vice president of Ford sales for the U.S. and Canada, said in a statement. 

"Ford-brand SUVs had their best May sales in 18 years, while Lincoln SUVs posted a new May record.” 

Retail orders for F-Series trucks are up threefold over last year, the company said, adding that Ford continues to fill orders as more semiconductors become available.

A widely reported global chip shortage has sharply hurt the auto industry.

Ford said last month that it would trim output of its vehicles, including its top-selling F-150 truck, intermittently through June at eight North American plants, due to the semiconductor shortage.

Lincoln SUV sales were up 24.3% across the entire lineup in May with a total of 7,871 SUVs sold.

Average transaction prices at Ford were up about $3,400 from a year earlier. Bronco Sport and Mustang Mach-E, Ford's new products, reported combined sales of 16,892 vehicles.

Last month, Ford dramatically increased its clean energy vehicle investment plans by $8 billion and vowed to have 40% of its fleet fully electric within the next decade.

Separately, General Motors GM said it expected its first-half earnings to be "significantly better" than previous forecasts as semiconductor shipments improve and plants around the country return to full capacity.

Twitter Blue Lead
INVESTING

Twitter Launches Its First Paid Subscription Service

Broadcom stock is a buy
INVESTING

Broadcom Earnings Preview: What the Charts Say Now

Wall Street Diversity Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Lower as Jobs Data Stoke Inflation Concerns; AMC Tumbles

Hang Up on BlackBerry Right Now
INVESTING

BlackBerry Rockets to 9-Year High in Meme Stock-Fueled Rally

Workhorse Group Lead
INVESTING

Workhorse Joins Meme-Stock Club as Shares Surge

China Equity Traders Abandon 'bubble Stocks' Amid PBOC Liquidity Signals As Reflation Bets Gain Momentum
JIM CRAMER

LIVE: Real Money Expert on Trading AMC, Workhorse, Tesla

2. Splunk
INVESTING

Splunk Falls as Analysts Reassess Outlook After Earnings

Here's What I Think About Jumping on Tilray's Wild Ride
INVESTING

Tilray Jumps on Cantor Fitzgerald Upgrade After Aphria Merger