Ford Extends Slide On Convertible Bond Pricing, Chip Shortage Concerns

Ford's $2 billion bond offering can be converted into common shares at an estimated price of $17.49 each, the carmaker said Wednesday.

Ford Motor Co. (F) - Get Report shares extended declines Wednesday after the carmaker priced its $2 billion convertible note offering and cautioned that the global semiconductor shortage could clip its 2021 earnings.

Ford said the five-year notes will pay no interest, but can be converted into Ford commons shares at a rate of 57.1886 per each $1,000 in principal, equivalent to a price of around $17.49 each, the company said, a 40% premium to the stock's closing price last night.

Convertible bonds can be a cheap method of capital raising for a company, compared to traditional debt sales, as the enticement of converting the notes into commons shares allows investors to accept a lower interest rate.

Ford shares were marked 1.5% lower in pre-market trading Wednesday to indicate an opening bell price of $12.30 each, trimming its six-month gain to around 69%.

Ford's February car sales fell 14.1% from the same period last year, but its overall electrified vehicle sales surged 56.1% to just of 9,200 units, the largest tally on record. That helped boost its share of the overall EV market to around 12%, Ford said, thanks in part to new product offerings of Bronco Sport and the fully electric Mustang Mach-E.

Ford noted yesterday, however, that if the global shortage in semiconductors extends through the first half of the year, it could take a hit of between $1 billion to $2.5 billion to its adjusted bottom line, GM issued a similar caution earlier this month.

