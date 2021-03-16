Ford Shares Slip Lower on $2 Billion Convertible Bond Sale Plans

Ford says it will raise around $2 billion from a convertible bond sale, a move that looks to trim some of the stock's pre-market gains.

Ford Motor Co (F) - Get Report shares reversed earlier gains Tuesday after the carmaker said it would raise around $2 billion from a convertible bond sale.

Ford said the five-year senor notes can ultimately be converted into common shares, but noted the rate and prices will be determined as it markets the securities to investors. Proceeds from the sale, Ford said, will be for "general corporate purposes, including the potential repayment of debt."

Convertible bonds can be a cheap method of capital raising for a company, compared to traditional debt sales, as the enticement of converting the notes into commons shares allows investors to accept a lower interest rate.

Ford Motor Credit, the carmaker's financing arm which carries a 'double-B' rating from Moody's and Standard & Poor's, sold $750 million in unsecured notes last month with a yield-to-maturity of 2.9%

Ford shares were marked 1% lower in pre-market trading Tuesday following news of the convertible bond sale to indicate an opening bell price of $13.07 each, a move that would still leave the stock with an 86% gain over the past six months.

Ford's February car sales fell 14.1% from the same period last year, but its overall electrified vehicle sales surged 56.1% to just of 9,200 units, the largest tally on record. That helped boost its share of the overall EV market to around 12%, Ford said, thanks in part to new product offerings of Bronco Sport and the fully electric Mustang Mach-E.

Shares in the carmakers have been rising on the back of renewed optimism for its EV drive amid a broader clean-energy push from the new administration of President Joe Biden.

TheStreet's founder, Jim Cramer, says investors need to "be ready for more stringent environmental regulations that push people into electronic vehicles .. and I'm increasingly drawn to Ford, because they're electrifying the F-150 and they have a nice investment in Rivian, the electric truck developer."

