Ford Shakes Up C-Suite, Taps Strategy Head Farley as Operating Chief

Ford Motor (F) - Get Report is naming its strategy chief, Jim Farley, as chief operating officer and he'll be taking over broader responsibilities from the auto maker's retiring president of automotive, Joe Hinrichs, a media report said.

The move comes days after the iconic auto manufacturer missed Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings expectations and offered a disappointing outlook for 2020.

People familiar with the matter told the Wall Street Journal of Ford's new appointment.

Hinrichs was named president of automotive operations in April, putting him in charge of the company’s vast car-manufacturing network globally.

Ford made Farley, 57, head of new businesses, strategy and technology. He was tasked with charting Ford’s course as technological advances like electric and driverless cars disrupt the auto business.

Farley’s elevation to operations chief could position him as a potential successor to 64-year-old Chief Executive Jim Hackett, who has led Ford for nearly three years, the Journal said.

From June 2017 to May 2019 Farley was executive vice president and president of global markets. From 2015 to 2017, he was chairman and CEO of Ford Europe.

On Tuesday, Ford reported adjusted earnings of 12 cents a share on revenue of $39.7 billion. A survey of 16 analysts by FactSet had forecast the company would make 17 cents a share on sales of $39.6 billion.

For the year-earlier quarter, the company posted earnings of 30 cents a share on sales of $41.8 billion.

"Financially, the company’s 2019 performance was short of our original expectations, mostly because our operational execution – which we usually do very well – wasn’t nearly good enough, Hackett had said in a statement.

"We recognize, take accountability for and have made changes because of this.”