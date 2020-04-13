Ford Sees Negative Q1 Earnings, Phased Q2 Plant Re-Openings

Ford said first quarter auto sales fell 21% from last year, but hopes to have a 'phased' restart of its plants and supply-chain before the end of June.

Ford Motor Co. (F) - Get Report said Monday that it expects to post negative first quarter earnings of around $600 million as car makers around the world suffer significant sales declines amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

In a pre-earnings announcement published Monday, Ford said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in March would likely come in at 'negative' $600 million, compared to $1.15 billion over the same period last year, but noted that it can't compute its actual loss until it determines its first quarter tax rate. Group revenues, Ford said, are expected to come in at $34 billion, down from $40.34 billion over the first quarter of 2019.

Ford also said it had $30 billion in cash on its balance sheet as of April 9, thanks in part to $15.4 billion gained from drawing down on two existing credit lines. It also forecast a "phased restart of its manufacturing plants, supply network and other dependent functions" in the current quarter.

"We continue to opportunistically assess all funding options to further strengthen our balance sheet and increase liquidity to optimize our financial flexibility," said CFO Tim Stone, Ford's CFO. "We also are identifying additional operating actions to enhance our cash position."

"We believe we have sufficient cash today to get us through at least the end of the third quarter with no incremental vehicle production and wholesales or financing actions," he added.

Ford shares were marked 5.4% lower in early Monday trading to change hands at $5.08 each, a move that would extend the stock's year-to-date decline to 46%.