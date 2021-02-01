Ford Rises on 6-Year Google Deal to Produce Connected Vehicles

Ford and Google shares rose after the companies signed a partnership to produce connected vehicles powered by Google's Android operating system.

Shares of Ford (F) - Get Report and Alphabet's Google (GOOGL) - Get Report were rising on Monday after the companies signed a six-year partnership to produce connected vehicles based on Google's Android operating system, apps and services.

Terms weren't disclosed.

Shares of the Dearborn, Mich., automaker at last check rose 3.2% to $10.87 while the Mountain View, Calif., search, advertising and technology giant rose 4.1% to $1,902.92.

Ford will also use Google's cloud-based services in data, artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Beginning in 2023, all Ford and Lincoln vehicles will come with built-in Android and Google services. Lincoln is Ford's luxury brand.

“As Ford continues the most profound transformation in our history with electrification, connectivity and self-driving, Google and Ford coming together establishes an innovation powerhouse truly able to deliver a superior experience for our customers and modernize our business,” Ford President and Chief Executive Jim Farley said in a statement.

Ford and Google have also formed a group called TeamUplift to combine Ford's user experiences with Google's data-driven opportunities to drive innovation in car buying.

“From the first moving assembly line to the latest driver-assist technology, Ford has set the pace of innovation for the automotive industry for nearly 120 years,” Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, said in a statement.

The partnership will apply Google’s AI, data analytics, compute and cloud platforms "to help transform Ford's business and build automotive technologies that keep people safe and connected on the road," he added.

