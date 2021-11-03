Ford requires 32,000 salaried workers to be vaccinated by Dec. 8

Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report will require 32,000 of its salaried employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine or go on unpaid leave.

The Dearborn, Mich.-based car manufacturer is giving its full-time workforce until Dec. 8 to get the shot, according to CNBC. While the company will allow medical and religious exemptions, those who refuse the shot without one will be placed on unpaid leave with job protection for 30 days.

No information yet exists on what will happen after those 30 days run out.

Company spokeswoman Monique Brentley said in an email to CNBC that 84% of those employees have already been vaccinated but the mandate is necessary as part of “measures in place to protect our team.”

Ford and General Motors have already put in orders requiring their employees to disclose their vaccination status. The Dec. 8 deadline to get vaccinated is the same as a mandate imposed on federal contractor employees and healthcare staff by President Joe Biden. Federal workers have until Nov. 22 to get both doses of the vaccine.

After Biden signed the mandate on Sept. 24, companies that had previously been reluctant to impose vaccination have started doing so en masse: Adobe (ADBE) - Get Adobe Inc. Report, Boeing (BA) - Get Boeing Company Report and Citigroup (C) - Get Citigroup Inc. Report are some of the companies that recently imposed mandates.

The Labor Department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration is also a few steps away from publishing a rule requiring private companies with more than 100 employees to require either vaccination or weekly testing from employees.

Shares for Ford on Wednesday rose 3.6% to $18.66 at last check.