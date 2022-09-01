Skip to main content
Why the Recession Debate Drags On
Why the Recession Debate Drags On

Ford Recalls Nearly 500,000 Vehicles in Two Actions

One Ford recall involves fires at the blower motor, while another relates to problems with rear-view cameras.

Ford Motor  (F)  on Sept. 1 was contending with a pair of recalls relating to fire risks and rear-view camera troubles.

The vehicle maker is recalling 198,000 model year 2015-2017 Expeditions and Navigators due to a risk of interior fire originating at the blower motor located behind the glove box. 

Reports of 25 Fires

The recall was prompted by reports of 25 fires, including one allegation of injuries to a customer’s hand and fingers.

Ford said that if the front blower motor's brush becomes mispositioned, it may create an internal short-circuit and localized heating to the brush spring or holder. 

If this occurs, there's a risk of an interior fire originating behind the glove box only when the vehicle is turned on.

Some customers reported an inoperative fan, burning smell or smoke from the instrument panel vents while the vehicle was on.

Field data show that the issue affects vehicles with higher mileage and time-in-service. 

The company will notify owners starting Sept. 12.

The callback was unrelated to safety recalls approved in July relating to newer 2021 Expedition and Navigator vehicles for an engine compartment fire risk originating in the battery-junction box, Ford said.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

Foggy Camera Image

In addition, Ford is recalling more than 277,000 pickup trucks and cars in the U.S. because the rear-view camera lens can get cloudy and reduce visibility for the driver.

The company said that in August 2021 it identified an increase in warranty reports for diminished rear view camera image quality in certain Super Duty and Continental vehicles equipped with 360-degree camera systems.

Ford said that it found that an internal lens on the rear view camera of the affected vehicles has an anti-reflective coating that is susceptible to damage from exposure to ultraviolet radiation over time.

The rear-view camera image may become progressively foggy or cloudy with continued exposure to sunlight. 

Ford is not aware of any reports of accident or injury related to this issue.

Owners will be notified by mail starting Sept. 12 and advised to take their vehicles to a Ford or Lincoln dealer to have the rear-view camera replaced with an internal lens coating that will not degrade over time.

Dealers will replace the camera at no cost to owners. 

Ford said in a recent memo to employees that it would eliminate up to 3,000 jobs, effective Sept. 1, with the bulk of the reductions coming from salaried employees in the U.S. and Canada.

Around 1,000 jobs will go at the group's Ford Business Solutions division in India, the memo said.

Whole Foods Market Online-Only Store Lead
INVESTING
AMZN

Whole Foods Has a Secret Menu

By Veronika Bondarenko
AMD NVidia Lead JS 090122
OPTIONS
NVDAAMD

Bears Feast on NVDA: 12,000 Puts Bought Directly Before BIG News

By Market Rebellion
Tesla Quick To Show Support For China's New Data Collection Rules After Sharp Decline In April Sales
MARKETS
TSLA

Tesla Stock Edges Lower Following Solid August China Sales Data

By Martin Baccardax
Nvidia Lead JS
MARKETS
NVDAAMD

Nvidia Stock Tumbles As US Bans AI Chip Sales To China Clients: AMD Also Hit By New Export Rules

By Martin Baccardax
Micron Lead
MARKETS
MUNVDA

Micron Unveils Plans For $15 Billion Chip Manufacturing Plant In Idaho

By Martin Baccardax
US Industry Group Applauds NYSE Move To Delist Three Chinese Telecoms Companies
MARKETS
^INDU^IN^COMPX

Stock Market Today - 9/1: Stocks Lower As Inflation, China Tensions Weigh; Treasury Yields Leap

By Martin Baccardax
Airports With the Longest and Shortest Wait Times
INVESTING
DALLUVJBLU

JetBlue, Southwest, and United Wont Leave You Stranded This Labor Day

By Tony Owusu
Nvidia Lead JS
INVESTING
NVDAAMD

AMD and Nvidia Are Hurting; Better Check the Charts

By Bret Kenwell