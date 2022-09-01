One Ford recall involves fires at the blower motor, while another relates to problems with rear-view cameras.

Ford Motor (F) on Sept. 1 was contending with a pair of recalls relating to fire risks and rear-view camera troubles.

The vehicle maker is recalling 198,000 model year 2015-2017 Expeditions and Navigators due to a risk of interior fire originating at the blower motor located behind the glove box.

Reports of 25 Fires

The recall was prompted by reports of 25 fires, including one allegation of injuries to a customer’s hand and fingers.

Ford said that if the front blower motor's brush becomes mispositioned, it may create an internal short-circuit and localized heating to the brush spring or holder.

If this occurs, there's a risk of an interior fire originating behind the glove box only when the vehicle is turned on.

Some customers reported an inoperative fan, burning smell or smoke from the instrument panel vents while the vehicle was on.

Field data show that the issue affects vehicles with higher mileage and time-in-service.

The company will notify owners starting Sept. 12.

The callback was unrelated to safety recalls approved in July relating to newer 2021 Expedition and Navigator vehicles for an engine compartment fire risk originating in the battery-junction box, Ford said.

Foggy Camera Image

In addition, Ford is recalling more than 277,000 pickup trucks and cars in the U.S. because the rear-view camera lens can get cloudy and reduce visibility for the driver.

The company said that in August 2021 it identified an increase in warranty reports for diminished rear view camera image quality in certain Super Duty and Continental vehicles equipped with 360-degree camera systems.

Ford said that it found that an internal lens on the rear view camera of the affected vehicles has an anti-reflective coating that is susceptible to damage from exposure to ultraviolet radiation over time.

The rear-view camera image may become progressively foggy or cloudy with continued exposure to sunlight.

Ford is not aware of any reports of accident or injury related to this issue.

Owners will be notified by mail starting Sept. 12 and advised to take their vehicles to a Ford or Lincoln dealer to have the rear-view camera replaced with an internal lens coating that will not degrade over time.

Dealers will replace the camera at no cost to owners.

Ford said in a recent memo to employees that it would eliminate up to 3,000 jobs, effective Sept. 1, with the bulk of the reductions coming from salaried employees in the U.S. and Canada.

Around 1,000 jobs will go at the group's Ford Business Solutions division in India, the memo said.