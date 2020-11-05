Ford Recalls 375,000 Flawed Explorers for Inspection

Ford will be recalling around 375,000 faulty vehicles after reports of 13 crashes and six injuries.

Ford Motor Co. (F) - Get Report said on Wednesday that it is recalling around 375,000 Explorer vehicles in the United States and Canada over a suspension problem that caused 13 crashes and six reports of injuries.

The Michigan-based automaker is recalling the SUVs produced from 2013 to 2017 models that were built at its Chicago assembly facility during the period between 2012 and early 2017, the company said in a statement.

The crashes were caused by the fracture of the outboard section of the rear suspension toe link, causing loss of steering control.

The company said that dealers will complete a torque inspection and carry out replacements if necessary.

Some of the vehicles were sold or registered in 22 states and six Canadian provinces where corrosion is common.

Last week, Ford shares surged to an eight-month high after the carmaker smashed Wall Street forecasts for its third-quarter earnings thanks in part to the strongest North American profit margins in four years.

Ford said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in September were pegged at 65 cents per share, nearly double the same period last year and firmly ahead of the Street consensus forecast of 19 cents per share. Revenues, as well, surprised to the upside , rising 10.5% to a forecast-beating $37.5 billion.

In September, the company said that it would recall more than 700,000 vehicles in North America due to a fault in their backup cameras, which could show distorted images or suddenly go dark.

The affected vehicles have insufficient electrical conductivity within the printed circuit board internal to the camera. That is causing this distortion and prompted the safety-compliance recalls.