TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Ford Recalls 375,000 Flawed Explorers for Inspection

Ford will be recalling around 375,000 faulty vehicles after reports of 13 crashes and six injuries.
Author:
Publish date:

Ford Motor Co.  (F) - Get Report said on Wednesday that it is recalling around 375,000 Explorer vehicles in the United States and Canada over a suspension problem that caused 13 crashes and six reports of injuries.

The Michigan-based automaker is recalling the SUVs produced from 2013 to 2017 models that were built at its Chicago assembly facility during the period between 2012 and early 2017, the company said in a statement.

The crashes were caused by the fracture of the outboard section of the rear suspension toe link, causing loss of steering control.

The company said that dealers will complete a torque inspection and carry out replacements if necessary.

Some of the vehicles were sold or registered in 22 states and six Canadian provinces where corrosion is common.

Last week, Ford shares surged to an eight-month high after the carmaker smashed Wall Street forecasts for its third-quarter earnings thanks in part to the strongest North American profit margins in four years.

Ford said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in September were pegged at 65 cents per share, nearly double the same period last year and firmly ahead of the Street consensus forecast of 19 cents per share. Revenues, as well, surprised to the upside , rising 10.5% to a forecast-beating $37.5 billion.

In September, the company said that it would recall more than 700,000 vehicles in North America due to a fault in their backup cameras, which could show distorted images or suddenly go dark.

The affected vehicles have insufficient electrical conductivity within the printed circuit board internal to the camera. That is causing this distortion and prompted the safety-compliance recalls.

microsoft (2)
INVESTING

Microsoft Rises as Oppenheimer Upgrades Stock on Cloud Strength

Cardinal Health Stock Tanks on Guidance Cut, Buys Medtronic Medical Supplies Units
INVESTING

Cardinal Health Climbs on Earnings Beat, Updated Guidance

Hanesbrands Stock Rising on Preliminary First-Quarter Results
INVESTING

HanesBrands Drops After Earnings and Guidance

iPhone 12 Lead
INVESTING

Apple Power-Chip Shortage Could Hinder Holiday iPhone 12 Sales

Jim Cramer Says Financial Stocks Win Regardless of Who Takes the Election
MARKETS

Dow Jumps 600 Points as Election Rally Rolls, Tech Leads Again

Upwork Spikes 40% in Its Trading Debut
INVESTING

Upwork Rises as Earnings Prompt Target-Price Increases

JPMorgan: Apple Chip Supplier Qorvo Poised to Benefit From iPhone 8
INVESTING

Qorvo Price Targets Up After Earnings and Guidance

Disney CEO Iger Talks ESPN at Shareholder Meeting
INVESTING

Disney's ESPN to Cut 300 Staff, Eliminate Another 200 Posts