Ford Recalls 775,000 Explorers for Fractured Rear Suspensions

Ford (F) - Get Report said Friday that it was recalling nearly 775,000 Explorers, along with a number of Ford F-350 Super Duty pickups and Lincoln Aviators.

Ford said in a statement that it was issuing a safety recall for the model year 2013-2017 Ford Explorers, with about 60,000 coming from North America.

The vehicles may have a seized cross-axis ball joint that may cause a fractured rear suspension toe link. The company said it is aware of six allegations of injuries related to this condition in North America

Drivers may hear a clunking noise from affected vehicles or experience unusual handling or a misaligned rear wheel.

Ford said a fractured rear toe link significantly diminishes steering control, increasing the risk of a crash.

In the U.S., affected vehicles are located in high corrosion states, as defined by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, or in regions with a combination of cold winter weather with relatively high humidity and substantial road-salt use.

In November, Ford recalled around 375,000 Explorer vehicles in the U.S. and Canada for a suspension problem that caused 13 crashes and six reports of injuries.

In addition, Ford is recalling about 35,000 model year 2020-2021 Ford F-350 Super Duty pickup trucks with 6.7-liter engines and single rear wheel axles for a rear-axle housing spring seat interface weld problem.

The pickups may experience rear drive-line disconnection. Drivers may experience vibration or shaking at highway speeds, and the car may shudder on acceleration.

This action affects 34,855 vehicles in North America. Ford said it is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to this condition.

Ford also recalled about 41,000 model year 2020-2021 Lincoln Aviators with 3.0-liter gas engines because the battery cable wire harness may not be properly secured, allowing contact with the air conditioning compressor pulley.

Over time, the A/C pulley may rub through the wire harness insulation and contact the unfused battery positive circuit, resulting in a short circuit and potential fire.

About 36,258 vehicles are located in North America. Ford is not aware of any accidents, injuries or fires related the vehicles.

In February, Ford recalled more than 153,000 older trucks that may have had obsolete Takata airbag modules.

Earlier this month, Ford posted record sales of electrified vehicles over the first half of the year, offsetting a 27% slump in total June sales. The June figures were hit by chip shortages and plant closures.

Ford said recently that it sold more than 306,700 vehicles in Greater China in the first half of 2021, up 24% year-over-year.

