Ford Recalls Over 700,000 Vehicles Over Faulty Cameras

Ford (F) - Get Report said on Wednesday that it would recall more than 700,000 vehicles in North America due to a fault in their backup cameras, which could show distorted images or suddenly go dark.

The affected vehicles have insufficient electrical conductivity within the printed circuit board internal to the camera. That is causing this distortion and prompted the safety-compliance recalls, the company said in a statement.

The cars affected include 620,246 vehicles in the U.S. and federal territories, 76,566 in Canada, and 4,302 in Mexico.

Ford is recalling most 2020 versions of Ford’s F-Series trucks, 2020 Explorer, Mustang, Transit, Escape, Expedition, Ranger, and Edge.

Other vehicles being recalled include the Lincoln Nautilus and Corsair.

The recall is expected to begin on Nov. 7 and dealers are expected to replace the rear-view camera at no cost.

Additionally, Ford is recalling select 2020 Ford Mustang vehicles that are equipped with a brake-pedal bracket that could break during sudden stops. That can cause loss of primary braking capability and increase the risk of an accident.

Ford is also recalling select 2019 Ford F-250 and F-350 vehicles that are equipped with faulty axle assemblies that will affect vehicles’ steering, thus affecting vehicle control and causing a risk of a crash.

The company said that it is not aware of any reports of accidents or injuries related to those issues.

Earlier this month, Ford said that it was cutting 1,400 jobs in North America as part of an $11 billion restructuring and confirmed to NBC that the pandemic was causing the workforce reduction. The cuts include voluntary buyouts.