Ford Recalls 153,000 Vehicles Over Faulty Air Bag Concern

Ford is recalling 153,000 older vehicles because obsolete air-bag modules may have been installed in some of them during repairs.

Shares of the Dearborn, Mich., company were up slightly to $11.48.

The company on Thursday issued two recalls, with the largest coming because Ford can't find 45 obsolete air bags that may have been installed on some old Ranger pickup trucks.

The company says the air bags were not purged from the stock of service parts and could have been used in crash or theft repairs.

This recall covers 153,107 Rangers from model years 2004 through 2006.

In the second recall, Ford said it found a bit more than 1,100 vehicles that may have gotten obsolete Takata air bags in collision repairs.

This recall includes certain 2004 through 2011 Rangers, some 2005 to 2014 Mustangs, certain 2006 Ford GTs, some 2008 through 2012 Fusions and certain 2007 through 2010 Ford Edge SUVs.

Also included are certain 2009 to 2011 Mercury Milans, some 2010 through 2012 Lincoln MKZs, and certain 2007 through 2010 Lincoln MKX SUVs.

Ford said it was not aware of any reports of accident or injury related to either of these issues.

Takata used an ammonium nitrate chemical to create a small explosion that fills the airbag quickly during a crash.

The chemical can deteriorate when exposed to high humidity and temperatures, causing it to burn too fast and blow apart the metal canister that houses it.

The air bags have caused at least 27 deaths worldwide, including 18 in the U.S., the Associated Press reported. About 400 have been injured.

Last month, Ford Motor recalled 3 million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada to replace faulty Takata airbags at a cost of $610 million.

