Ford Recalls 2.15 Million Vehicles for Faulty Door Latches and Brakes

Ford is recalling 2.15M vehicles, including its best-selling F-150 pickup, to fix door latches and a brake issue that can potentially make it difficult to stop.

Ford (F) - Get Report will recall 2.15 million North American vehicles, including its best-selling F-150 pickup, to fix faulty door latches that can potentially prompt car doors to open while moving, and a brake issue that can potentially make it difficult for certain models to safely stop.

For the door-latch issue, Ford said in a statement that it was issuing a recall to repair a part in latches that it said were susceptible to cracking and breaking in high temperatures that in some circumstances can lead to doors failing to close.

If motorists repeatedly attempt to close the door, it may temporarily close but could open during driving. The recall, the second of its kind, is to fix latches that may not have been replaced or fixed correctly under previous recalls.

Nine models spanning the 2011 through 2016 model years are affected by the recall, including the Escape SUV, the Fiesta and Fusion sedans and Mustang sports car, and Lincoln MKZ and MKC models, Ford said.

The other recall involves 343,900 F-150 pickups, Ford’s top-selling truck. The automaker’s 2014-2017 model year trucks equipped with a 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine may leak brake fluid, the automaker said, which could reduce function to the front brakes.

Ford said it was aware of seven low-speed or low-impact crashes and two injuries that are alleged to be associated with the issue.

Ford is forecasting a second-quarter loss of more than $5 billion amid the coronavirus pandemic, which forced it to shut down its factories and showrooms globally for more than two months.

Ford last month said its first-quarter revenue slid 14.9% to $34.3 billion and burned through $2.2 billion in cash while while posting a wider-than-expected adjusted loss of 23 cents a share.

Shares of Ford were down 7.05% at $6.33 in premarket trading on Thursday.