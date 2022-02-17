Ford Pushes Tesla's Model 3 Off Electric Vehicle Throne

In a sign that Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report tight grip on the electric vehicle market may be loosening a little, Consumer Reports chose a Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report offering as its top EV pick of 2022.

For the last two years, that coveted spot belonged to the Elon Musk-founded EV company's Model 3 -- a basic model that launched in 2017 and remains the world's top-selling electric car.

Each year, the product-testing nonprofit sends out staff members to independently evaluate factors such as drivability, cost and safety in order to rank the EVs currently on the market and determine a top pick.

"Tesla has dominated the electric vehicle category, with the Model 3 holding the EV Top Pick honor for the past two years," Consumer Reports said in a release announcing its rankings. "But now the Ford Mustang Mach-E has earned the accolade based on its Overall Score, which factors road-test score, predicted reliability, owner satisfaction, and safety."

Mustang Mach-E

What Is The Mustang Mach-E?

Ford first announced that it was launching an electric SUV in 2019; by December 2020, models of the Mustang Mach-E had begun selling for a base price of $42,895.

The company's first all-electric SUV, the Mustang Mach-E has a spacious SUV interior, a range of up to 305 miles and a larger 93-kWh battery pack. According to Consumer Reports, it more fair to compare it to Tesla's Model Y — an SUV model that has faced user complaints over its paint, body hardware, power equipment, and climate control systems. The Model Y is currently one of several models facing recalls over software problems.

"Conversely, our members have reported very few problems with the Mustang Mach-E so far, giving it an important advantage over the Model Y and even the Model 3," reads the report.

Ford Mustang Mach-E Ford

If We're All Going Electric, How Much Do EV Rankings Matter?

Regardless of which EV is deemed "the best," our driving is quickly moving in that direction — six out of the seven car ads shown during the Super Bowl were of an electric vehicle while the number of electric cars sold rose by 109% between 2021 and 2020.

Brands from Volkswagen (VLKAF) to Kia (KIMTF) and General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report are all pouring massive amounts of money into developing new EV models. By 2030, the total market is expected to quadruple to $957.42 billion. Consumer Reports also predicts that, by 2030, there will also be as many as 15 electric vehicle models on the market — a plethora of choice that will make it more and more difficult to figure out which one is "the best."

"Make no mistake, the Model 3 is still a great choice, and Consumer Reports recommends it," Consumer Reports writes. "[...] But the Mustang Mach-E is also very sporty, plus it’s more practical and easier to live with."

