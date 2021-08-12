TheStreet home
Tesla vs. Ford: Jim Cramer's EV Check-in
Ford Suffers Output Woes with Broncos, Mustang Crossovers: Report

The Mustang Mach-E has been hit by the global semiconductor shortage, which may delay deliveries by six weeks or more.
Ford Motor  (F) - Get Report said it’s having production problems with Bronco SUVs and Mustang Mach-E crossovers that will delay delivery of the signature vehicles.

The Mustang Mach-E has been hit by the global semiconductor shortage, which may delay deliveries by six weeks or more, the company told CNBC.

“The global semiconductor shortage continues to affect global automakers and other industries in all parts of the world,” Ford said, according to the report.

“We are working closely with all of our key suppliers to address production constraints tied to this global semiconductor shortage so we can continue to build Mach-E vehicles, and get them to our customers as quickly as we can.”

As for the Bronco, there’s a problem with the molded-in color hardtop roofs on the vehicles, which can lead to “unsatisfactory appearance when exposed to extreme water and humidity,” Ford messages to dealers and customers said.

The problem will delay deliveries to customers by months, it told CNBC.

The news didn’t appear to affect Ford stock, which recently traded at $13.89, down 0.32%

TheStreet.com founder Jim Cramer likes Ford, listing it as one of his bargain stocks. "Even amid the hype about overvaluation, you can still find some deals,” he said.

“Ford's biggest problem is that it can't make all of the cars and trucks it needs because of a lack of semiconductors, particularly the really inexpensive kind. I think that shortage, ever so slowly, is alleviating itself.”

Ford is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells F? Learn more now.

Automotive
