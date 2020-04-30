Ford Outlines Safety Policies to Draw Workers Back to Plants

Ford also says its white-collar employees who have been working remotely will return to the office starting in June.

Ford Motor (F) - Get Report Thursday detailed safety policies it will implement at its U.S. plants to revive production, as the automaker tries to persuade the United Auto Workers union to return to work.

At a news conference focused on return-to-work issues, the company also said that starting in late June it planned to bring back salaried employees who have been working remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As for the plant workers, the UAW hasn’t yet approved reopening U.S. auto plants, which were closed by all the Big Three carmakers in March.

It’s crucial for the Big Three to get a buy-in from the UAW and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) on the safety of plant reopenings for them to go ahead, Reuters reports. Obviously making cars again is paramount for the companies’ futures.

“It’s just really now getting the clarity from our government leaders because we’re ready,” Ford Chief Operating Officer Jim Farley said in the conference call with reporters.

Among Ford’s safety steps in the plants are no-touch doors, deployment of personal protective equipment such as face masks and shields, installation of barriers where employees must work closely together, thermal scanning for employee temperatures and heavy sanitizing, Reuters reported.

As for Ford’s white-collar workers, about 124,000 of them should be in the “final group” of employees to return to their offices, Ford Chief Human Resources Officer Kiersten Robinson said in the call, according to CNBC.

Ford shares recently traded at $5.12, down 2.8%. The stock has dropped 42% in the past three months.