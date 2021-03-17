Ford Motor Offers Office Staff Hybrid Work-From-Home Model

Ford Motor is implementing a flexible hybrid work model, enabling thousands of office employees to work in their offices only as they need to.

Ford Motor (F) - Get Report is implementing a flexible hybrid work model, enabling thousands of office employees to work in their offices only as they need to.

The Dearborn, Mich., automaker on Wednesday said the plan covers more than 30,000 workers, Bloomberg News reported.

Reasons to work in-office may include meetings and team-building activities.

Ford plans to implement the new standard by July in North America. It will apply primarily to “salaried office staff, not factory workers,” Bloomberg added.

Whether the model will be established globally is unclear, the news service reported.

The move follows a survey Ford carried out last summer. The result: 95% of its nonproduction staff said it preferred continued options to decide whether to work from home or in the office after the pandemic subsided.

Ford said it was aware of the negative perception that might arise from white-collar employees being able to work from home while factory staff and other production employees cannot. The company added that it was dedicated to keeping employees happy, as a “key recruitment tool.”

Many companies are putting employees on a flexible work schedule. For example, the private-equity firm Apollo Global Management (APO) - Get Report said on Tuesday that it would grant employees worldwide the option to work remotely two days a week.

Having considered such a strategy, Ford ultimately decided to give its employees “maximum flexibility,” the company's global director of real estate, Jackie Shuk, told Bloomberg.

At last check Ford shares slipped 0.3% to $12.46.

Ford is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells the stock? Learn more now.