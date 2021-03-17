TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Ford Motor Offers Office Staff Hybrid Work-From-Home Model

Ford Motor is implementing a flexible hybrid work model, enabling thousands of office employees to work in their offices only as they need to.
Author:
Publish date:

Ford Motor  (F) - Get Report is implementing a flexible hybrid work model, enabling thousands of office employees to work in their offices only as they need to.

The Dearborn, Mich., automaker on Wednesday said the plan covers more than 30,000 workers, Bloomberg News reported.

Reasons to work in-office may include meetings and team-building activities.

Ford plans to implement the new standard by July in North America. It will apply primarily to “salaried office staff, not factory workers,” Bloomberg added.

Whether the model will be established globally is unclear, the news service reported.

The move follows a survey Ford carried out last summer. The result: 95% of its nonproduction staff said it preferred continued options to decide whether to work from home or in the office after the pandemic subsided.

Ford said it was aware of the negative perception that might arise from white-collar employees being able to work from home while factory staff and other production employees cannot. The company added that it was dedicated to keeping employees happy, as a “key recruitment tool.”

Many companies are putting employees on a flexible work schedule. For example, the private-equity firm Apollo Global Management  (APO) - Get Report said on Tuesday that it would grant employees worldwide the option to work remotely two days a week.

Having considered such a strategy, Ford ultimately decided to give its employees “maximum flexibility,” the company's global director of real estate, Jackie Shuk, told Bloomberg.

At last check Ford shares slipped 0.3% to $12.46.

Ford is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells the stock? Learn more now.

Shopping for Stocks as the Fed Raises Rates
MARKETS

Dow Rises and Nasdaq Sinks Ahead of Fed Update

Blockchain Could Still Boom Even as Crypto Crashes
CRYPTOCURRENCY

Crypto Conversation: Right on the 'Dot'

Bitcoin's Appeal Grows As More Investment Platforms Facilitate Dollar Loans Backed By Cryptocurrencies
INVESTING

Morgan Stanley Reportedly to Offer Bitcoin Funds to Wealthy Clients

NRG Energy Lead
INVESTING

NRG Energy Drops on Loss Tied to Texas Storm

CrowdStrike Shares Surge on Strong First Earnings Report
INVESTING

CrowdStrike Faces a Key Level on the Charts After Earnings

What Is LeBron James' Net Worth?
INVESTING

Pepsi Teams With LeBron James to Launch New Energy Drink

AstraZeneca Lead
INVESTING

AstraZeneca's Vaccine Gets Thumbs-Up From WHO

What Is Coinbase and How Do You Use It?
INVESTING

Coinbase Files to Sell 114.9 Million Shares in Direct-Listing IPO